Top AEW star worked injured at Full Gear

Kenny Omega worked the main event of Full Gear against Adam Page with an injury.

According to Dave Meltzer via Wrestling Observer Radio, Omega worked the match with a hurt shoulder. The report indicated that Omega had trouble lifting any weight.

Page defeated Omega to become the new AEW World Champion. Omega has been champion since December of last year. He beat Jon Moxley to win his first AEW World Championship.

