11/15 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT: Hazelwood’s alt-perspective on Survivor Series go-home, latest in feuds for E/Owens and Lynch/Morgan, Lashley, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW TV REPORT

NOVEMBER 15, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. AT GAINBRIDGE FIELDHOUSE

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY BRUCE LEE HAZELWOOD (@B_Lee253), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Backstage Correspondent(s): Sarah Schreiber, McKenzie Mitchell

Tonight after the show, join PWTorch.com assistant editor Zack Heydorn and guest co-host Frank Peteani from PWTorch.com to break down the show with live callers and emails.

•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES

•CALL: (347) 215-8558

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wadekellerpodcast@pwtorch.com

•IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE, SEARCH “WADE KELLER” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE AND THEN DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE FULL SHOW AN HOUR OR SO AFTER RAW

(364 days ago on Nov. 16, 2020, I did my first alt-perspective report on Raw for the Torch. Tonight essentially marks me being a contributor at the torch for one year. Thank you to all the readers for your support and feedback! Raw has been mostly bad during that time, exacerbated by the pandemic, and some of the optimism I had after the first two weeks of new rosters was dashed last week. I want to say it’s due to Survivor Series season and it will get better after, but who knows?)

[HOUR ONE]

-The show began with a video recap of last week’s saga of Kevin Owens trying to get Big E to believe he didn’t try to capitalize on Seth Rollins’ interference on purpose, then the ending of the match where he ran into E to give Rollins the count out victory. They then showed him attacking E at ringside, throwing him into the steel steps twice before hitting an apron powerbomb.

-They cut to the crowd in Indianapolis with a wide shot, then some closer panning shots as RAWbot welcomed viewers with the location graphic. E’s music hit to a good, but not big, pop. E entered the ring looking a bit focused, but also like he wasn’t attacked last week; it seemed too normal. E interrupted the announcers welcoming the viewers and said since becoming WWE Champion (he paused for a slightly delayed pop from the crowd), it appears that a lot of people have their eyes on him, but with Thanksgiving right around the corner, please believe he has plenty to give – including leftovers – but let’s not waste any time and get to the matter at hand: Roman Reigns.

He said you see Roman, it was supposed to brand vs. brand, just supposed to be champion vs. champion, but you and your little cousins took it to a place we can never come back from because he put his hands on his family, and now he has to beat his ass. He said now Roman, he has to take a piece of him that he will never get back. He said that’s Sunday, but this is Monday Night Raw, so he directed his words at another fellow member of the roster in Owens. He said to bring his lying, treacherous carcass out there to handle business.

Owens’ music hit to a slight pop, but more boos. Owens stood at the entrance with a mic, looking bored at E’s insinuations. He said there’s nothing more he would love than to get in the ring and beat the hell out of E again, but he had to get something off his chest first. He said E cost him his match with Rollins by getting in his way, marking his third straight loss since returning. He said he’s not even talking about the weeks of E saying Owens was a liar and traitor, so he snapped last week and how could he not? He said look, he was never lying, but it doesn’t matter because you said it and everyone loves you so if you said it, it must be true, right?

He said he has everyone judging him now, so everyone judging him for what he did last week can go to hell, including E. He said perception is reality, and because of E the perception of Owens is that he’s a scumbag, a liar, a horrible person, a bad guy, so guess what, he will be the bad guy everyone thinks he is and wants him to be, but he will be worse as he breaks bad on every single superstar in the locker room, on every person in every arena across the world, and especially E. He said everything that happens from here on out is E’s fault. He dropped the mic.

E said they talked enough and for Owens to bring his ass to the ring. Owens walked away. E stormed off looking for Owens. He walked through the curtain, but The Usos attacked from behind just before he could cross the threshold. They teed off on him, then drug him back to ringside, slamming him face-first into the apron. They rolled him back into the ring and stomped away (E still had the title on). Jey took a mic and said E, Reigns sends his regards and will see you Sunday. Jimmy struck him, then Jey said oh yeah, RK-Bro, they can get this, too. He said The Usos run Monday and Friday nights. Riddle ran to the ring, and with E recovered, they cleared the ring.

Sonya Deville entered and said this might be unorthodox, but she’s calling it on the fly: tag team match right now. Rollins’ music then hit. He entered in his big white fur coat as they cut to break. [c]

(1) BIG E (c) & RIDDLE (c) vs. THE USOS (c) (Jey & Jimmy Uso) – Tag team match

Byron Saxton questioned the condition of E’s back after last week’s attack as E and Jimmy started the match. Rollins joined commentary and cackled away per usual. E put Jimmy in a abdominal stretch and then pounded away on the ribs. He sent Jimmy off of the ropes and hit a back elbow for a one-count. Riddle tagged in and hit a chest kick. Jey made the blind tag on a rope run as they hit a double shoulder tackle and double elbow for a two-count.

Riddle flipped out of the corner and hit a chest kick, flooring Jey. E tagged in, but Jey got his boots up as E rushed the corner. Jey pounded away, then knocked Riddle off of the apron. He turned right around into an overhead belly-to-belly. Jimmy entered, but took one over the top rope and to the outside. E exited and threw Jey at Rollins, but Rollins evaded and got in E’s face. E just floored him with a forearm, then reentered the ring. Jey caught him with superkick to the gut, but Rollins entered and caused the disqualification. He and Jey stomped away until Randy Orton’s music hit. Rollins fled, but Orton hit an RKO on Jey. He lifted Riddle and E, then they cut to break. Six-man coming. [c]

WINNER: Big E & Riddle at 2:55 (DQ)

(2) BIG E (c) & RK-BRO (Randy Orton & Riddle) (c) vs. SETH ROLLINS & THE USOS (c) – Six-man tag team match

The match was in action as they returned with Orton taking it to Rollins; I started the clock during the chocolate commercial. Riddle tagged in and hit an assisted Floating Bro for a two-count, then put Rollins in an arm lock. He tried for a standing Kimura, then switched to a go-behind and tagged in Orton. Orton hit several European uppercuts before tagging in Riddle again, who leaped in and hit a couple chest kicks before some body hooks in a neutral corner. Rollins fought back, teeing off on Riddle in their corner as Jimmy tagged in, then Jey as they hit their flying forearm in the corner. Jey hit a bodyslam and preened.

Jey drug Riddle back and tagged in his brother, who stomped on Riddle and cinching in the rear chinlock in front of Orton no less. Riddle fought to his feet and hit some more body shots, but Jey fought out of a fireman’s carry position with back elbows. He landed a haymaker on Orton, sending him to the floor, but turned into one from Riddle. He grabbed Riddle’s ankle, but Riddle kicked out and tagged in E to a big pop as Jimmy tagged in.

He hit an overhead suplex to Jimmy, cleared the other foes, then hit another one, followed by a belly-to-belly suplex. He hit his big running splash. He clapped, readying for the Big Ending, but Jimmy hit an enziguri, but E hit a corner uranage for a two-count. He took Jimmy to to the apron, then landed ten shots to the chest. He looked for his splash on the apron and hit right across Jimmy, who slunk to the ground as they cut to break. [c]

They returned with Rollins on Orton in a sleeper, but he slipped off, ate an uppercut, then hit an enziguri for a two-count. Rollins got in the face of the ref, frustrated with the count. He tagged in Jimmy and they hit a wishbone. Jey tagged in and they hit another. Jey then took out E before hitting a double nerve hold on both shoulders. Orton tried getting to Riddle, so Jey switched both hands to the outstretched arm. Orton then countered with a belly-to-back.

Riddle pumped up the crowd as Orton slowly crawled over. Both men made the tag as Riddle hit his overhead kick to Rollins. Jimmy entered, but was hit with a Final Flash knee. He hit an exploder to Rollins out of the corner, then one to Jimmy. He hit a pump knee to prevent Jey from entering, then hit Brotons to both men in the ring before Jey broke up the pin. E took care of Jimmy, but Jey took care of E, then Orton came in and things broke down. Eventually, Rollins hit a ripcord forearm and a rolling elbow to the back of Riddle’s neck for the pin. After the match, The Usos entered looking to injure Riddle, but Riddle fought off Jimmy and Orton intercepted Jey with an RKO.

E grabbed Jey in the ring and said this was a return message to Reigns. He lifted Jey, told Reigns he wanted all the smoke, and hit the Big Ending. He yelled at Jey that the message was received.

WINNER: Seth Rollins & The Usos at approximately 12:55 (rolling elbow)

(Hazelwood’s Take: A lot to unpack from that opening segment and two matches. Regardless of your belief in Owens, he made a valid point in that he maintained his innocence the entire time as E told everyone and anyone that Owens wasn’t to be trusted. Essentially, he’s saying E gaslighted folks into believing that Owens was a “scumbag” and “horrible person” and his only recourse was to feed into those beliefs because at least then, he’s not fighting against the tide. As soon as Rollins entered before the first match, you could see the DQ coming to setup the six-man. The six-man was a pretty good match and especially high-paced near the end. I did think originally that Orton must be so irritated that Riddle thwarted his advice again and became involved in a feud that didn’t concern them, but he basically had no choice once the attack happened post-match. Orton still gets a huge pop, and both RKOs received big pops as well. Poor Jey Uso was hit with both RKOs.)

-Jimmy Smith cut to last week’s announcement of the fatal five-way to determine Becky Lynch’s next contender, including Doudrop calling out Bianca Belair and then costing her the match. They cut to McKenzie Mitchell in the back as she welcomed Belair. Belair said last week Doudrop made it perfectly clear that she thought she should be on the team instead of Belair, but Belair doesn’t make the rules around here. She said they can go and she’s not discounting her abilities, but Doudrop keeps getting in her business. Suddenly, she turned to Tamina glaring at her, who said tonight, Belair is her business. Belair said she was hoping for Doudrop, but tonight, Tamina will do as she smiled and made her entrance to a good pop. They cut to break. [c]

-They returned with Owens whistling in the back as Sarah Schreiber approached saying notwithstanding if he was lying or not, and he asked if she believed him or not. She said he would meet E in the ring, but that was a lie. He said he went out there and proved what he said, so he’s a man of his word. Finn Balor approached smiling, saying he’s sorry he wasn’t there last week because he would have told Owens to his face he doesn’t trust him one bit. Balor said he was scheduled to face Rollins, but now it’s him against Owens. Owens said sorry it has to be tonight, patted Balor on the back, and left.

(3) BIANCA BELAIR vs. TAMINA – Singles match

They cut to the ring with both women in the ring as they showed the graphic for Sunday’s team match. Belair stomped away at the gut of Tamina in the corner, then climbed the second rope and told Tamina to kiss her ass before flipping away. She then climbed for the ten punches, landing seven before Tamina pushed her off. Belair leapfrogged Tamina, but then ate a big lariat. Tamina then slammed Belair’s head into the mat several times before cinching in a rear chinlock.

After about 45 seconds, Belair finally rose to her feet and fought Tamina off with gut punches. However, Tamina landed a big running back elbow to floor Belair as the crowd became restless. She hit a corner avalanche, then a short-arm clothesline and a falling elbow to Belair for a two-count. She went for another rear chinlock. Belair fought back almost immediately, then flipped out of a belly-to-back. Belair leaped over Tamina, then landed a one-foot dropkick. She kipped up, leaped over Tamina from the corner, and hit a big spinebuster with a matchbox cover for a two-count.

Tamin hit a big palm strike to the face, then a superkick to floor Belair. Tamina climbed for the big splash, but Belair met her with several forearms. She tossed Tamina off of the top, but Tamina got her knees up on Belair’s handspring moonsault. Belair blocked a superkick, but Tamina fought off Belair. Belair slid out of a Samoan drop, landed a stiff forearm, then hit the K.O.D. (the crowd really ooohed for that one) for the victory. They showed replays as the announcers awed at Belair’s strength.

WINNER: Bianca Belair at 4:38 (K.O.D.)

-After the match, Doudrop’s music hit as she entered with a mic. She stood at the entrance and said now that she’s had a match, Belair must be exhausted, and it wouldn’t be very fair of her to come down and take advantage. She said she just wanted to let Belair know that after Sunday, she’ll be looking for her. Her music hit as they taunted each other.

-Corey Graves discussed Liv Morgan’s victory last week as they replayed Morgan stepping to Lynch. Lynch’s music then hit to a good reaction, though I don’t think I heard boos. She posed around the ring to cheers on each side as she smiled taking in the cheers. They showed a graphic for her match with Charlotte Flair on Sunday at Survivor Series. They cut to break hyping a Lynch promo. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: The crowd did not like that match, though Belair’s feat of strength at the end help save it a bit. That may help explain the amount of boos for Doudrop after the match, though those very well could have been added by the truck, something it will be interesting to hear from an on-site correspondent if there is one tonight. Tamina going to the rear chinlock twice in less than five minutes just isn’t an advisable tactic considering she’s had so little TV time recently and could use that time to better display some of her arsenal. Belair came off well, confident and strong, after that finish. If Doudrop is allowed to channel some of her Piper Niven character, this feud should be really good, at least in-ring.)

BECKY LYNCH IN-RING PROMO

They returned with Lynch in the ring as “Becky!” chants started. She greeted Indianapolis, and welcomed them to the big time. She said in case you missed, here’s what Flair said about her on Friday. They showed a video where Flair said Lynch is just a fabricated champion. The crowd booed. Lynch said Flair out here acting like she doesn’t know who the hell Lynch is. She said she used to be Flair’s best friend, who used to ride with her, who was there and so happy for her and her accomplishments, but also the person when she needed a shoulder to cry on when they didn’t go her way.

[HOUR TWO]

She said she realized being Flair’s friend came with strings: being second to Flair. She said she slapped herself into a new stratosphere. She said she doesn’t need to be a one-note ripoff to succeed, that she’s the person whose success makes Flair sick. She said she’s going to make Flair confront her own personal insecurities. She said this is about legacy and if Flair still doesn’t know who she is, she’s the person who’s going to beat the ever-living piss out of Flair. Morgan’s music hit.

Morgan had a mic and said she’s sorry for coming out here and interrupting this little love-hate-obsession thing they seem to always have. She said last week, Lynch just walked away and she can’t let that happen again, especially after she finally won the opportunity she’s been waiting for: take the title off of the person that at one-point she admired the most. Lynch said whoa whoa whoa whoa young lady, she only left to give Morgan a moment in victory because Lord knowns she doesn’t get many of them.

Lynch said she was once Morgan’s biggest fan and she expected Morgan would interrupt since she’s done this before. Lynch said she prepared a video. Lynch threw to a Talking Smack video from four months ago where Morgan discussed how she’s still not champion even though Lynch returned and she would love to take the title off of Lynch. The crowd cheered. Lynch said that was her bad and she didn’t want to get Morgan’s hopes, having no idea Morgan would underperform so badly.

She said hey, you can’t blame her since she wasn’t around. She said the truth is some people have it and some don’t. She said look at her, leaving for a a year and coming back to win in 26 seconds and run the game. She said Morgan missed the point because it was to get the title while Lynch was gone because now she’s not getting her “grubby” little hands on it. Morgan said on behalf of the WWE Universe, we can all agree that Big Time Becks is just a Big Time Bitch. Lynch went for the Manhandle Slam, but Morgan countered with an arm drag that sent Lynch outside. They yelled at each other as Lynch retreated. Lynch yelled at Morgan not to touch the title, which was in the ring, and was furious when Morgan raised the title.

(Hazelwood’s Take: Even when Lynch tries to be heelish in what she says, there’s so much truth to it and she says it with such conviction that I can’t help but just nod along. Morgan looked out of her league on the mic there. I do like the callback to Lynch’s departure and showing that bit of Morgan’s promo from Talking Smack as it one, channels history, and two, reminds viewers that there is shoulder content where character development does happen, though it should happen on the main shows. I do wonder if the Morgan match will be on Raw or if they’ll hold off until the PPV after Survivor Series.)

-They cut to the back where Orton was admonishing Riddle about playing hero. He said the last two weeks he helped out The Street Profits, and what happened? He was almost flattened for interjecting himself in Omos’ business. He said tonight, E made himself a mess, but Riddle ran down. He said Riddle just needs to focus on the Tag Team Championship. Riddle said he just needs some osmosis so they can get on the same page. Riddle said something dumb about your friend’s enemy and Orton yelled that no one says that because no one says that. He said the only thing he cares about is the team and the titles. Riddle said so you do care about me. Orton stormed off.

The Street Profits approached, asking if Orton doesn’t like them still. Riddle said Orton likes them, but he needs to be more like Orton. Angelo Dawkins said the only time you should in your partner’s head is during a match, which is where they’re going. They said their catchphrase and walked off as Riddle said those guys are awesome. The Street Profits received a pretty good pop as they cut to break. [c]

-They returned with a graphic on Stephanie McMahon being named one of the most powerful women in sports, then cut to the ring. Alpha Academy then made their entrance. Graves reminded viewers of Gable graduating with a 4.0.

(4) THE STREET PROFITS (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) vs. ALPHA ACADEMY (Chad Gable & Otis) – Tag team match

Gable and Dawkins began the match, both former amateur wrestlers. They traded some go-behinds and holds before Dawkins hit a shoulder tackle. They both did some running and leapfrogging, with Dawkins eventually hitting a modified suplex. Ford tagged in and hit a big dropkick for a two-count. They showed a graphic for Nikki A.S.H. vs. Queen Zelina. Ford had an arm wringer, but Gable flipped out and tripped Ford, cinching in a front face lock. He then hit an arm drag, but Ford evaded him on a rope run and hit a dropkick.

Dawkins tagged in and they hit their assisted moonsault followed by Dawkins hitting a running frogsplash for a two-count. Gable escaped and tagged in Otis, who immediately floored Dawkins. Otis then hit a diving headbutt on a rope run, then a big knee to the gut as Graves called him “Four Point Otis.” Otis knocked off Ford, but Dawkins evaded Otis. Gable pulled away Ford as Dawkins went for a splash in the corner. Ford hit a tope con hilo to Gable on the outside, but Gable immediately floored him, then hit a lariat to Dawkins on the outside as they cut to break. [c]

Gable was working Dawkins’ left leg as they returned. Dawkins tried fighting out, hitting a sunset flip for a two-count, but Gable picked the leg and locked in a half crab on the left leg in the middle of the ring. Dawkins yelled out in pain as Gable wrenched, putting that 4.0 valedictorian Master’s degree to use. He tagged in Otis, who leg dropped Dawkins. He then hit a splash to the left leg of Dawkins. Otis then hit a big haymaker across the back of Dawkins as they showed a graphic for Balor vs. Owens.

Gable tagged in and went back to work on the left leg, then put Dawkins in the corner. The crowd sounds restless again. Gable hit a Dragon Screw in the ropes, then hit a bridging Northern Lights for a two-count. Gable then climbed for a moonsault, perfect form, but Dawkins rolled away. He hit his Silencer, then Ford pumped up the crowd. Both men made the tag as Ford and Otis entered. Ford hit three big running clotheslines, then another, but Otis hardly moved.

He went to strikes instead, then slowed down as he realized he’s not strong enough. The crowd laughed, but Otis hit a popup World’s Strongest Slam, the pin broken up by Dawkins. Otis then floored Dawkins, but when they went for their finisher, Dawkins grabbed Otis’ leg. Ford went for a rollup, but only scored a two-count. Otis rushed at Dawkins outside, but crashed into the timekeeper’s area instead. Back in the ring, Gable went for a top rope crossbody, but Ford rolled through and scored the pinfall victory for his team.

WINNER: The Street Profits at 11:03 (crossbody roll through)

-Smith then cut to last week’s return of Bobby Lashley and his destruction of Dominick Mysterio, taking the his place on the Survivor Series team. They showed a video of earlier in the day with Rey Mysterio barging in and lambasting Adam Pearce since they had a verbal agreement that Dominick would be in the match. Mysterio asked Pearce if he’s a man of his word or not. Pearce took a deep breath, then said Mysterio is a legend, but he should stay in his lane. As for what kind of man he is, he said the man who will put him in a match tonight (the crowd popped) with Lashley (the crowd booed). They hyped the match.

-Nikki A.S.H.’s music hit to little reaction as one-half of the Women’s Tag Team Champion made her entrance for her singles match with Zelina. Her tag team partner and other half of the Tag Team Champion Rhea Ripley then made her entrance. They stood side-by-side before walking to the ring together. Graves said Ripley wouldn’t be champion without her. They hyped the next two matches with Ripley vs. Carmella as well. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: The tag match was good, and I like the old school working the body part, but after how the Belair-Tamina match played out earlier, it might not have been the best call as the crowd seemed to be restless yet again. I don’t mind this feud, but I’m just not sure what the endgame for either is at this point. Whatever the case, having a solid tag division is only a boon to a promotion; just look at AEW.)

-They returned with another vignette for Veer Mahaan, who’s probably thankful he’s not tied to Jinder Mahal and Shanky anymore after Friday night.

-They cut back to the ring as the two faces awaited the heels. Carmella entered first as Graves, her fiancee in real life, told Smith and Saxton to “shut up and enjoy this.” Saxton said, “Eh, she’s all right.” Zelina then entered with her crown and scepter. They showed the graphic again for Sunday’s team match.

(5) NIKKI A.S.H. (c) (w/Rhea Ripley) vs. QUEEN ZELINA (w/Carmella) – Singles match

Saxton noted A.S.H. was left off of the team, but Ripley’s words of encouragement helped her. She hit a running crossbody for a two-count, then from the apron hit a punch, gut kick, and rolling Magistral for a two-count. Zelina countered and sent A.S.H. into the corner, hit her step-up kick (showing a lot of light), then a running knee for a two-count. Zelina cinched in a rear chinlock, but A.S.H. fought out, ducking a clothesline and hitting a basement dropkick to the knee, then one to the head. She powered up and hit a running splash in the corner, then hit the ten punches, pausing and winding up on the tenth. She lifted Vega and hit a Cradle Shock type of maneuver for a two-count. She went to the top, but Zelina knocked her off from a distraction, then hit Code Red for the victory. Carmella yelled and taunted A.S.H. in front of Ripley’s face. Ripley entered and caused Carmella to retreat as they cut to break. [c]

WINNER: Queen Zelina at 2:45 (Code Red)

(6) RHEA RIPLEY (c) (w/Nikki A.S.H.) vs. CARMELLA (w/Queen Zelina) – Singles match

They returned with the match in progress as Ripley hit a delayed vertical suplex (I began the clock during the Taco Bell commercial). She then hit a biel before yelling at Zelina. Carmella tripped Ripley from the apron, then hit a superkick to Ripley’s head that sent it into the post. Carmella pinned for a two-count, then mounted Ripley for repeated punches. Carmella, in her mask, hit double chops to the back of Ripley twice, then mocked her with her pose before a two-count and rear chinlocks.

Ripley rose to her feet and rammed Carmella into the corner, causing her to fall off of her back. Carmella hit another big double slap to the back, but it just infuriated Ripley. She acted like she was going to punch Carmella, who turned and covered her face, so she double slapped Carmella’s back LOUDLY. She hit a snapmare, then a basement dropkick to Carmella’s face before she pumped up. She ducked a back elbow and hit a bridging Northern Lights for a two-count (Smith knew the name of the move!). Carmella dodged a dropkick, then landed two superkicks for only a two-count as she yelled out in frustration. Ripley suddenly hit a headbutt as Carmella was frustrated, then hit Riptide for the victory.

WINNER: Rhea Ripley at approximately 6:11 (Riptide)

-After the match, Zelina grabbed a mic and said silent peasants. She congratulated Ripley on her triumphant victory while congratulating A.S.H. for being friends with Ripley. She said the fluke victory doesn’t change a thing as your majesty, Queen Zelina, and Carmella will lead the team to victory as A.S.H. will be home alone with the losers. She laughed, then said boo-freaking-hoo as they played her music.

-They cut to the back after Smith mentioned something about New York. E entered Pearce’s office as Pearce said he needed E focused. E said no worries as he named his feuds. Pearce E wants the match with Reigns on Sunday, so he’s not going to see E around Balor or Owens tonight. He said he E doesn’t think he isn’t serious, he has two words for E: Brock Lesnar. E looked furious at Pearce, then walked away as Pearce let out a sigh of exasperation.

-Balor’s music hit as he made his entrance for this top-of-the-third-hour match against Owens. The fans posed along with him during his entrance. They cut to break hyping what should be an awesome match if they’re able to channel just one-tenth of their feud from NXT years ago. Now, Smith shifted to a Bruno Sammartino video as they return to New York. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: I don’t know if Zelina’s heat is because she’s a heel queen or because of that terrible fake accent…or both. Her teaming with Carmella is the epitome of WWE’s archetype of annoying heels, particularly as a team. The matches were just there, kind of sloppy, and both shows could use a revamping in the storytelling in the women’s division.)

-They returned with a video postcard of the Indy sports scene, including the Indy 500 and the Colts. They showed some Colts sitting ringside with the Indianapolis 3:16 shirt.

-They showed Rollins in the back in a gold boxer-like robe as Mitchell approached. He told his assistant to wait in the bus and NOT to wake the baby. Mitchell asked about Sunday and he said he’s not going to be a part of the team, but the leader because leading is what he was born to do, just like how he led The Usos to victory. He said after Sunday, he’s going to turn his attention to E and simply put, he’s going to take the title and lead this show, his show, the A show, Monady Night Raw, to the mountaintop because he is the revolutionary, visionary, Seth Freakin’ Rollins. He walked off; he cackled way too much in that promo.

[HOUR THREE]

-They cut to the ring where Balor was waiting. Owens’ music hit to a round of boos. They showed the graphic for Sunday’s team match with Friday’s show missing one competitor.

(7) KEVIN OWENS vs. FINN BALOR – Singles match

They locked up and Balor broke clean from the rope. They locked up again, as Balor grabbed an arm before being forced into the ropes. Owens did not break clean and gained the advantage with stomps. He beat on Balor some more before whipping him into the ropes and nailing a back elbow. He hit a senton for a two-count. He elbowed the top of Balor’s head before cinching in a rear waistlock, then chinlock. Balor fought out with a jawbreaker, but Owens hit one gut knee to regain the advantage.

Owens hit a gut kick and went for a powerbomb, but Balor flipped him over and then rolled through for a basement dropkick. Owens rolled to the apron, then stunned Balor over the top rope before dragging him outside. He went for an apron powerbomb, but Balor escaped. Balor had his PK caught before Owens forced him into the apron face-first. Back in the ring, Owens hit a swinging belly-to-back suplex for a two-count, then cinched in a modified rear chinlock as the crowd began to get restless again.

Balor fought to his fee, breaking the hold, but eating a kick and double axe handle. Owens sent Balor across the ring, but ate some boots and a flurry of strikes. Balor ducked a clothesline and hit a flying one of his onw. He tripped Owens and hit a double stomp before sending Owens outside and hitting his tope con hilo. They cut to break as Balor preened to the crowd. [c]

Balor was looking for a superplex as they returned. Owens fought him off and hit a rolling senton from the second rope for a two-count as Smith only said, “That’s gotta be it!” Owens looked for the popup powerbomb, but Balor held onto the ropes and hit his rotating elbow to the chest of Owens. Balor seemed to pump up, then stomped away at Owens. They showed a graphic for Lashley vs. Mysterio. Balor leaped into Owens, but Owens caught him and hit a swinging Air Raid Crash for a two-count.

Owens went for the Stunner, but Balor rolled him up for a two-count. He then hit the Slingblade, but Owens hit a superkick as Balor went for his shotgun dropkick, scoring a two-count. Owens went to the apron for a powerbomb, but Balor hit a backbody drop to Owens on the apron instead. He then hit his shotgun dropkick on the outside to Owens into the timekeeper’s barricade. He rolled Owens back in, but missed the Coup de Grace. He turned right into a popup powerbomb for only a two-count!

A frustrated Owens climbed to the top rope for a Senton, but Balor got the knees up. He then hit his shotgun dropkick to Owens into the corner. Balor climbed, but Owens hit the ropes to cause the trip. He then hit the Stunner for the clean pinfall victory. Smith said Owens earned that victory as “that was a war.”

WINNER: Kevin Owens at 12:19 (Stunner)

(Hazelwood’s Take: A good match, not to their NXT level of course, but good psychology in the spots and the finish. It was good for Owens to get a victory after losing three straight, and this gives more credence to his belief that he was innocent since he lived up to his word earlier in the night. Having him lose after that mission statement earlier in the night would have been an unforced error, and this is a a step in the right direction for Owens. Even if he leaves when his contract is up, he’s showing yet again just what he can do regardless of his character’s disposition.)

-They cut to a video of last Wednesday’s WrestleMania kickoff party in Dallas, highlighting some of their charitable works and comments from Stephanie McMahon, The Street Profits, and The Undertaker. Graves reminded viewers that tickets are available for the two-night event.

-They cut to the back where Schreiber approached A.J. Styles & Omos about last week’s tension with The Dirty Dawgs. Styles said they’re not even in the same food chain. He said some undeniable facts about the tag team include The Usos just needing to their job and get The New Day off of his/their show. He brought up The Street Profits and them “wanting the smoke,” then said a Duralog provides lots of smoke. He equated Omos to Marvel, then as he switched to The Dirty Dawgs, Omos, interjected and said tonight, he will make them suffer.

-The Dirty Dawgs then said you want to talk movies, they watched peacock and caught a classic: Twins. That was dumb.

-Styles & Omos made their entrance first to Styles’ music. They cut to break. [c]

-They returned with a vignette on Damian Priest, the United States Champion who has been absent for a week or two. It highlighted his new demeanor and aggression before hyping his match with Shinsuke Nakamura.

-They cut back to the ring as Styles & Omos waited for their foes. The Dirty Dawgs’ music hit to no reaction.

(8) A.J. STYLES & OMOS vs. THE DIRTY DAWGS (Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler) – Tag team match

Styles began the match with Roode, but immediately tagged in Omos. Roode looked concerned, but didn’t back down. Omos just stared Roode down. They locked up, and Omos just threw Roode into a neutral corner before landing a big clothesline. Omos then hit a running back splash to Roode in the other neutral corner. He just stalked Roode, then threw him into a neutral corner again. He hit a huge chop that sent Roode into the air, Ziggler reacting from the apron.

Omos then hit a sloppy snake eyes in Roode’s corner, telling Ziggler to tag in, which he did reluctantly. Ziggler tried using his speed and locked in a sleeper until Omos just flung him off. Omos then hit a big running shoulder tackle as Ziggler writhed around in pain. He lifted Ziggler to his shoulders, then hit a military press slam that was more of a throw to Ziggler, landing him front-first. He tagged in Styles, who prepped for his finisher as Smith said Styles just want the victory. He hit the Phenomenal Forearm and that was that.

WINNER: A.J. Styles & Omos at 3:18 (Phenomenal Forearm)

-They cut to the back as Schreiber approached Lashley. She said he was reponsible for removing Dominick from the team, but Lashley said he didn’t belong on the team in the first place. He said the look on Rey’s face earlier tonight was the same look on Dominick’s face as he tapped out to The Hurt Lock last week. He said he’s going to run through all of Team Smackdown and if anyone has a problem with that to come see him; he’s not that hard to find.

-Mysterio’s music hit to a good pop. He didn’t enter for a while, then finally entered with his son, looking no worse for wear. Father looked apprehensive about the upcoming match as he greeted all the kids with his mask, as is custom. They cut to break hyping the match with Lashley. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: Last week with Wade Keller – whose cat is thankfully on the mend after the scare over the weekend – that Styles keeps taking the pin after Omos does the dirty work and while Omos is smiling about it now, it could be the impetus for him to turn on Styles and set up a match at WrestleMania. I think that would be a good way to go after this veritable tag team squash with one member, but is Omos ready? That’s the biggest question. They seem to have more faith in him since he keeps getting more and more ring time, so that’s a positive for Omos.)