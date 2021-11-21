Impact Wrestling announces a first ever match for Hard to Kill in January

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Impact Wrestling announced at their Turning Point that the first ever Knockouts Ultimate X match would take place at their Hard to Kill PPV event in January.

BREAKING: The FIRST EVER Knockouts Ultimate X match will take place at #HardToKill on January 8th at @thefactoryDE in Dallas! Get your tickets HERE: https://t.co/PX0RyL2IMZ pic.twitter.com/1fqhkLFHah — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 21, 2021

Stakes for the match have yet to be announced and no other matches have been revealed either. Hard to Kill takes place on January 8 from Dallas, Texas.

CATCH-UP: Former NXT North American Champion makes Impact Wrestling debut