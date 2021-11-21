News Ticker

Impact Wrestling announces a first ever match for Hard to Kill in January

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

November 21, 2021

Impact Wrestling announced at their Turning Point that the first ever Knockouts Ultimate X match would take place at their Hard to Kill PPV event in January.

Stakes for the match have yet to be announced and no other matches have been revealed either. Hard to Kill takes place on January 8 from Dallas, Texas.

