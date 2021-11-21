Former NXT North American Champion makes Impact Wrestling debut

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Jonah, formally known as Bronson Reed in NXT, made his Impact Wrestling debut Saturday night at Turning Point 2021.

Josh Alexander cut a promo in the ring and addressed Minoru Suzuki and his quest to regain the Impact World Championship from Moose. Jonah’s name appeared on the screen and he attacked Alexander from behind with sentons and a splash from the top rope.

Jonah was released from NXT on August 6 of this year. He defeated Johnny Gargano at NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver over WrestleMania weekend to win the NXT North American Championship. Jonah lost the title to Isaiah “Swerve” Scott on an episode of NXT in June. Jonah recently appeared in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

