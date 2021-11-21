LECLAIR’S WWE SURVIVOR SERIES 2021 REPORT: Alt perspective, detailed coverage of Reigns vs. Big E, Lynch vs. Flair, traditional Survivor Series matches, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

LECLAIR’S WWE SURVIVOR SERIES 2021 REPORT

NOVEMBER 21, 2021

BROOKLYN, NY AT BARCLAYS CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON PEACOCK (U.S.), WWE NETWORK (Int.)

Announcers: Michael Cole & Pat McAfee & Corey Graves

-The opening video package mixed in scenes from Netflix’s Red Notice, starring Dwayne Johnson. The gist was that Survivor Series and the film are nothing without teamwork.

-Pyro shot from above and around the stage, followed by a sweeping wide shot of the Barclays Center. Michael Cole welcomed the audience to a Thanksgiving week tradition. He noted that the building was sold out, with over 15,000 in attendance.

Cole quickly shifted to the night’s opening match – Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair. He said a friendship has turned into a bitter and personal rivalry before tossing to a video package hyping up the match.

Smackdown Women’s Champion, Charlotte Flair entered first. She sported a new, glittery black robe with horns from the shoulders. Michael Cole welcomed Pat McAfee and Corey Graves to the commentary table with him.

Raw Women’s Champion, Becky Lynch headed to the ring in bright red gear with a studded red leather jacket. Lynch stared Flair down, never breaking her gaze as she walked slowly to the ring. Cole talked about their history as friends and opponents.

(1) BECKY LYNCH (Raw) vs. CHARLOTTE FLAIR (Smackdown)

Charlotte Flair caught Becky Lynch with a punch to the jaw as soon as the bell rang. Flair quickly backed Lynch into the corner, but the referee pulled the two women apart. Lynch quickly tripped Flair up and applied the Disarm-Her. Flair pulled at Becky’s hair to break free. The two women rolled in opposite directions and popped up. Flair gave Lynch a spear. The two rolled to the outside.

Lynch and Flair traded tosses into the ring post and barricade. Becky returned to the ring and waited for Flair to join her. A big “Becky” chant broke out. Lynch set up for the Man-Handle Slam, but Flair countered into a backbreaker. Charlotte followed up with a kick to the back of the neck. She looked around at the crowd, who booed her heavily.

Flair drove Lynch’s head and face into the mat repeatedly. She stepped on her head, utilizing the referee’s full count before letting up. Becky rolled to the apron. Flair went for a big boot, but Lynch side-stepped her. Flair maintained control by tossing Lynch into the ring post. Becky fell to the floor, Charlotte gloated.

Charlotte climbed to the top turnbuckle, looking for a moonsault to the outside. Lynch leapt onto the apron in a frenzy and shoved Flair off the top, to the floor. Flair’s face bounced off the barricade. She grabbed at her knee. Lynch went to capitalize, but Flair gave her a backdrop onto the barrier as the match hit 4:00.

Both women broke the referee’s count by returning to the ring at five. They crawled toward one another, talking trash and shaking with rage. They began exchanging hard slaps. Flair pounced, taking Lynch down with a hard clothesline. Flair mounted Lynch and slapped her repeatedly. Becky fought to her fit and caught Flair with a spinning back fist. Flair shook it off and dumped Lynch into the corner, peppering her with chops.

Lynch battled out of the corner, leaping on the middle rope and stomping on the back of Flair’s knee. She went for the Disarm-Her again, but Lynch rolled her into a cover for two. She deadlifted Lynch and gave her a powerbomb for another cover, but Becky kicked out at two. Flair covered the Raw Women’s Champion again, but Becky kicked again. Becky caught Charlotte in a roll up of her own for two. The two women then traded collisions with the turnbuckle.

Becky set up for a Bex-ploder out of the corner, but Flair blocked it and hit it herself, tossing Lynch haphazardly into the turnbuckle. Flair dragged Lynch toward the center. “Talk all your shit, Becky!” Flair yelled, “all these people know I’m the greatest.” Charlotte climbed to the top rope slowly, she went for the moonsault, but Lynch rolled out of the way. Flair hit a standing moonsault and covered for two.

Flair got in Lynch’s face as she tried to stand up. “Fight me!” Charlotte yelled. Lynch slapped her. Flair matched her. Becky tossed Flair to the apron, but Flair managed to guillotine Becky over the top rope. Charlotte returned to the apron. Becky quickly tangled her up and hit a leg drop off the middle turnbuckle, through the ropes. She covered Flair for a two count as the match approached 10:30.

“This is awesome!” The Barclays Center said as both women struggled to their feet. Becky clubbed at Charlotte’s back and neck. She tripped her into a modified Disarm-Her that transitioned into a cover for two. Flair popped to her feet and went for a big boot, but Lynch ducked it. Flair backed into Lynch for an awkward looking collision. Charlotte covered for another two count.

Lynch fought off a rear waist lock, but ran into a big boot. Flair set up for the Figure Four, but Lynch kicked her away. Charlotte went for a powerslam, but Lynch slid down her back and hit a diving reverse DDT. Becky rolled Flair toward the corner, but Flair grabbed at her ankle. Becky snapped, kicking and punching Flair to break free. Lynch climbed to the top rope and went for a leg drop, but Flair rolled out of the way Lynch hit part of her back with her lower legs. Both women wandered to their feet. Lynch caught Flair with the Man-Handle Slam. She covered, but Flair got her foot on the rope at the last moment.

Becky dragged Charlotte back toward center. She gave a “woo!” and applied a Figure Four. Flair screamed in agony, sitting up to punch wildly at Lynch. Charlotte rolled the hold over. Becky quickly grabbed the bottom rope. The two women struggled on the mat as the camera pulled back for Cole to reset.

Flair drove Lynch to the floor with a big boot. She climbed to the top turnbuckle again. She went for the diving moonsault and completely missed, but Lynch sold it like it landed. Commentary tried to cover it up. Flair rolled Lynch back in the ring and applied the Disarm-Her. Becky tried to drag herself to the bottom rope, and eventually reached it. Flair began chopping Lynch relentlessly, driving her to the corner. The two jostled for position. Flair rolled Lynch up, using the rope for leverage. The referee caught her stopped the count. Becky Lynch rolled Flair up and grabbed the rope herself. The referee missed it and counted to three.

WINNER: Becky Lynch in 18:18

(LeClair’s Analysis: Great match, with some caveats. Charlotte Flair’s moonsault to the outside is a problem in just about every match she uses it in, and it was no different here. She clearly missed it, just barely clipping Lynch’s arm at the last moment. Lynch sold it like it landed, leaving the announcers to awkwardly say she “may not have gotten all of it.” The finish was weak, but I expect nothing else here. WWE has no interest in putting either woman over strong or clean, so they go with the cheap roll up finish. I get that it’s Lynch just getting one over on Flair after the former attempted the same thing, but it doesn’t do anyone any favors. This Pay-Per-View is designed to establish supremacy of one champion over another, which is a corner WWE shouldn’t be volunteering to paint themselves into. More of than not, they realize they don’t actually want to establish dominance of one champion over the other, so we win up with finishes like this. I suspect this will be an ongoing theme tonight – really good wrestling with finishes that don’t work, and stories that commit to nothing.

As an aside, Flair and Lynch worked incredibly stiff with one another. Flair’s chops were brutal and Lynch gave them right back. If there isn’t true heat between these two, they’ve gone to great lengths to ensure that it seems like there’s real animosity there.)

-A hype package for Drew McIntyre aired.

-Mike Rome introduced the men’s 5-on-5 Survivor Series elimination match, explaining the rules. Team Raw entered first, led by Bobby Lashley.