11/21 WWE SURVIVOR SERIES PPV RESULTS: Keller’s report on Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte, Reigns vs. Big E, Team Raw vs. Team Smackdown, Priest vs. Nakamura, RK-Bro vs. Usos

KICKOFF SHOW

Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Pat McAfee, Byron Saxton

(A) SHINSUKE NAKAMURAS (w/Rick Boogs) vs. DAMIEN PRIEST – IC Champ vs. U.S. Champ

Nakamura came out with Boogs first. When Priest came out, Smith noted he’s undefeated since coming to Raw. When Priest locked on an early armbar, Boogs played his guitar at ringside and DISTRACTED Priest. McAfee loved it. After two more instances, Priest warned Boogs not to do it again. “This is your final warning,” he said. They exchanged a variety of strikes mid-ring for a while. Nakamura took Priest down with a tornado kick and then a running Kinshasa for a two count. Nakamura fired at Priest with several more knees and kicks for another two count. Priest countered with his signature South of Heaven chokeslam for a near fall. Nakamura rolled into an armbar attempt, but Priest blocked it and went into mat hold wrapping Nakamura’s head with his legs. Boogs played more electric guitar. Priest, for some reason, decided breaking Boogs’s guitar was more ipmortant than winning. When Boogs yelled at him, he bashed him with part of the guitar. When Nakamura came to his aid, Priest bashed him to. The ref DQ’d him. McAfee asked, “Is this was Raw is all about? Temper tantrums?” McAfee was distraught over the broken guitar. The announcers played up that Priest’s temper surfaced again.

WINNER: Nakamura via DQ in 9:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good action in this, especially the second half. The finish made Priest look like a fool for not sticking with the attack on Nakamura when he had him down on the mat. They continue to tell the story that Priest’s temper is increasing a factor with him. Seems like it could be leading to heel turn where he’ll challenge Big E in Raw main events.)

MAIN PPV

Commentators: Michael Cole,

-A five minute video package aired on Survivor Series.

-Cole introduced the show as the camera panned the crowd. He said they’d be starting with the Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte match.

(1) BECKY LYNCH vs. CHARLOTTE FLAIR – Raw Champion vs. Smackdown Champion