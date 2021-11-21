FREE PODCAST 11/21 – WKPWP Post-Show Flashbacks: (11-14-2016) Undertaker’s return to Smackdown, babyfaces acting out of character in Survivor Series brand warfare, Goldberg-Lesnar hype (154 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show, we jump back to two episodes from five years ago this month – one covering Raw with host Wade Keller and co-host John Arezzi and the other covering Smackdown with guest host Greg Parks.

In the first episode from Nov. 14, 2016, PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by John Arezzi to talk Goldberg-Lesnar, Survivor Series hype, hot closing segment, 205 Live and other topics with callers throughout the hour.

In the second episode from Nov. 15, 2016, PWTorch editor Wade Keller went live right after WWE Smackdown Live tonight with guest co-host Greg Parks. They talked about Undertaker’s return and the meaning of his declaration that if anyone doesn’t work in favor of Team Smackdown, they’ll have to deal with him. Could this lead to an Undertaker vs. A.J. Styles title match? And then what?! Also, Bayley taking part in a gang-style beatdown of Nikki Bella and the completely mess WWE created with all of their heels and babyfaces in this Survivor Series hype, including American Alpha standing next to the Usos cheering and chanting for King Booker. Live callers join in to talk about the future of the IC Title and more.

