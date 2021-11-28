Kenta set for Pro Wrestling NOAH return

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Kenta will make his return to Pro Wrestling NOAH on January 1, 2022.

#ICYMI Ex-NOAH GHC HVT Champion @KENTAG2S returns to Pro Wrestling Noah on 1 January at the Nippon Budokan! #GHCvsGHC pic.twitter.com/yhzTfGF3QK — Pro Wrestling NOAH (@noahglobal) November 28, 2021

Kenta is a former NOAH GHC Heavyweight Champion. He left the company in 2014 to join NXT in the United States. Since leaving NXT, Kenta has wrestled in New Japan Pro Wrestling with notable matches against Hiroshi Tanahashi, Jon Moxley, and others. Kenta’s opponent for the January 1 show has not been revealed.

