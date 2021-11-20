Best of Super Juniors 28 and World Tag League 2021 standings through three nights, lineups for next events

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The standings for Best of the Super Juniors 28 after three nights are as follows:

Sho 6 points (3-0)

Yoshinobu Kanemaru 4 points (2-1)

Douki 4 points (2-1)

Taiji Ishimori 4 points (2-1)

Bushi 4 points (2-1)

Hiromu Takahashi 4 points (2-1)

Robbie Eagles 2 points (1-2)

El Phantasmo 2 points (2-2)

Master Wato 2 points (1-2)

Ryusuke Taguchi 2 points (1-2)

El Desperado 2 points (1-2)

Yoh 0 points (0-3)

The next event takes place on Nov. 21. It will air live on NJPW World with Japanese commentary and English commentary will be available on delay. The lineup for Best of the Super Juniors 28: Night 4 is as follows:

Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Desperado

Robbie Eagles vs. El Phantasmo

Bushi vs. Sho

Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Yoh

Master Wato vs. Taiji Ishimori

Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Douki

Yuto Nakashima vs. Ryohei Oiwa (non-tournament)

The standings for World Tag League 2021 are as follows:

Tetsuya Naito & Sanada 6 points (3-0)

Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano 6 points (3-0)

Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi 6 points (3-0)

Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa 4 points (2-1)

Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens 4 points (2-1)

Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi 4 points (2-1)

Great-O-Khan & Aaron Henare 4 points (2-1)

Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan 2 points (1-2)

Tomoaki Honma & Togi Makabe 0 points (0-3)

Evil & Yujiro Takahashi 0 points (0-3)

Yuji Nagata & Tiger Mask 0 points (0-3)

Minoru Suzuki & Taka Michinoku 0 points (0-3)

The next event takes place on Nov. 23.

It will air live on NJPW World with Japanese commentary and English commentary will be available on delay. The lineup for World Tag League: Night 4 is as follows: