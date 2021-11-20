NJPW Strong lineup for tonight’s episode announced

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Clark Connors vs. TJP has been announced as the headline match for NJPW Strong tonight. The show will air at 8p.m. Eastern on NJPW World and on PPV on Fite TV.

The other matches announced for the show include Ariya Daivari & Lio Rush vs Bey-F-Fs (Chris Bey & El Phantasmo) and FinJuice (Juice Robinson & David Finlay) vs Yuya Uemura & Kevin Knight.

The entire NJPW Strong lineup is as follows: