NJPW vs. NOAH announced for Wrestle Kingdom 16: Night 3

NJPW vs. NOAH has been announced for Wrestle Kingdom 16: Night 3 on Jan. 8 in Yokohama, Japan.

The announcement was made during a press conference last night with representatives from both NJPW and NOAH in attendance. It announced that NJPW’s Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Shingo Takagi and NOAH’s Kaito Kiyomiya, Keiji Muto and Katsuhiko Nakajima will be on the show.

New Japan Pro-Wrestling President Takami Ohbari conducted the press conference with Hiroshi Tanahashi representing NJPWand Kaito Kiyomiya representing Pro-Wrestling NOAH. NOAH’s parent company CyberFight director Narihiro Takeda was in attendance as well.

It was revealed that the card will air live on Abema PPV and have an English language option for the broadcast for 3960 Yen. The show will be made available on NJPW World and NOAH’s Wrestle Universe streaming service one week after airing on Abema. It was also announced that a portion of proceeds from the event and PPV will be donated to Japanese Red Cross.

In response to what kind of matches might be seen on the card, it was heavily teased that the theme will be NJPW vs. NOAH during the press conference. Ohbari said, “The card is yet to be announced. But the wrestlers have their own individual backgrounds, and their own histories with one another. So I think we’ll find out in the coming weeks whether they want to face one another, or even team up.”

You can watch the entire press conference below: