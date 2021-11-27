11/26 AAW WINDY CITY CLASSIC XVI REPORT: Fred Yehi vs. Mat Fitchett for the AAW World Championship, Allysin Kay vs. Skye Blue for the AAW Women’s Championship, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AAW: WINDY CITY CLASSIC XVI

NOVEMBER 26, 2021

AIRED ON FITE TV

REPORT BY CHRISTOPHER MAITLAND

-Before the show started, at the conclusion of a Silas Young promo, Hakim Zane & Karam had to be separated by Ace Austin & Myron Reed

(1) CHARLI EVANS vs CHRISTI JAYNES vs SIERRA vs LADY FROST

Christi Jaynes won the match, to become the #1 contender for the AAW Women’s Championship by pinning Charli Evans with a neckbreaker at 5:20.

-Allysin Kay, the AAW Women’s champion was interviewed about her match with Skye Blue. Kay mentions that she had already beat Skye Blue several times when she was interrupted by Sierra. Sierra said she was lucky that she didn’t win the match to become the #1 contender. Kay said even if she won, she wouldn’t stand a chance and everyone is not cut out to be a champion.

(2) SILAS YOUNG vs MANDERS

Silas Young won by holding the tights on a roll up in 8:52.

Ren Jones is interviewed as part of the 9 way ladder match later on the show. Jones says it doesn’t matter who is in the match but he is going to continue doing what he always does and will become a champion.

(3) ALLYSIN KAY (c) vs SKYE BLUE – AAW Women’s Championship

Skye Blue won with the Code Blue after Sierra interfered in 7:16 to become the AAW Women’s Champion. After the match, Christi Jaynes came out to celebrate with Skye Blue but attacked her and aligned with Ren Jones.

Mat Fitchett was interviewed about his match with Fred Yehi for the AAW Title. Fitchett, said that he is main eventing the Windy City Classic ten years after his first match in AAW. Fitchett says he is going to show everyone what the Gunslinger is about and he will win the championship. Danny Vega comes to wish Fitchett could luck but reminds him that if Vega wins the #1 contender’s match Fitchett will have to face Vega.

(4) GRINGO LOCO vs REN JONES vs STORM GRAYSON vs MIKE HARTENBOWER vs SCHAFF vs JAKE LANDER vs JAH-C vs BRAYDEN LEE – Ladder Match

Schaff climbed the ladder to grab the contract guaranteeing a future title shot of his choice at 22:52.

Ace Perry announced that he has a tag partner to face Jake Something and his partner and introduces Alexander Hammerstone. Hammerstone says there is an opportunity to win tag gold and Jake Something is in for a long night.

(5) HAKIM ZANE & KARAM vs ACE AUSTIN & MYRON REED

Ace Austin & Myron Reed won when Austin pinned Karam with a running neckbreaker in 16:18.

After an intermission, La Sociedad Boricua cut a promo saying they took it easy on Skye Blue & Christi Jaynes. Russ Jones comes out and removes them from the ring.

(6) RUSS JONES vs LARRY D

Russ Jones won with a knee to the back of the head in 11:25

(7) DANTE LEON & JAKE SOMETHING (c) vs ACE PERRY & ALEXANDER HAMMERSTONE – AAW Tag Team Championship

Ace Perry & Alexander Hammerstone won when Perry pinned Dante Leon with an Ace Crusher in 13:37 to become the AAW Tag Team Champions.

-AAW World Champion Fred Yehi says that the Mat Fitchett Cinderella story continues. Yehi says he will be successful but tonight at best he will have is a few gifs. Yehi said he is different and Fitchett will fail. He says the title will remain with the Savageweight.

(8) JOSH ALEXANDER vs DANNY VEGA vs RICH SWANN vs BRODY KING

Rich Swann won by pinning Danny Vega with the Phoenix Splash in 9:56 to become the #1 contender to the AAW Heavyweight title.

(9) FRED YEHI (c) vs MAT FITCHETT – AAW World Championship

Mat Fitchett won with an inside cradle in 21:16 to become the new AAW Heavyweight champion.

-After the match, Danny Vega came out and he was attacked by Schaff. Yehi and Schaff wrestled to the back. Rich Swann came out and hit the Handspring Cutter on Vega. The show ends with Fitchett standing in the ring as the new AAW champion with his hand extended to Vega.