THIS WEEK IN IMPACT WRESTLING 12/23: Preview, analysis, news, and updates on all things Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestler of the Week: Josh Alexander
Alexander’s road back to the championship continued with his win over Rohit Raju on last week’s TV show. Alexander shined in this match and showed why he is pushed as the best that Impact has to offer. He and Rohit work well together and I would look forward to a rematch.
Impact Match of the Week: Chris Bey vs. Laredo Kid
This was an excellent X Division style match and it was given plenty of TV time. Both wrestlers traded exciting, innovative, high-flying moves before Bey put Kid away with a cutter after about 17 minutes of action.
Impact TV Results (12/16/21):
- Josh Alexander beat Rohit Raju
- Joe Doering & Doc Gallows beat Rich Swann & Willie Mack
- Trey Miguel beat John Skyler
- Chris Bey beat Laredo Kid
- Tenille Dashwood beat Jessie McKay
Throwback Throwdown II PPV Results (12/18/21):
- Chad 2 Badd beat Bill Ding
- Rhythmic Warriors beat Sunday Morning Express
- Frank the Butcher beat Rip Rayzor
- Georgia Cobb beat Lady Bird Johnston
- Giuseppe Scovelli Jr. beat Quincy Cosmos
- Harry Hall beat Badlands Bart
- Ima Belle beat Rusty Iron
- Tim Burr beat Eric Wood
- Jazzy Fitbody beat Wanda the Werewoman by DQ
- G.I. Bro & Brian Bone Crunchin’ beat The Russians
- Santa Claus beat Sex Ferguson
In the News:
Impact announced that ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham will defend his title against Chris Sabin next month at Impact’s Hard To Kill PPV from Dallas… Series 4 of Impact Wrestling’s 2021 trading cards went on sale this week. The set includes 11 cards (including an autographed card of Chris Sabin, Tasha Steelz, or Matt Cardona) and sells for $29.99 per pack. Check out shopimpact.com for details.
Coming Up:
The next two weeks of Impact Wrestling TV will be the Best of 2021 episodes with the announcements of the Impact Wrestling Year End Awards.
