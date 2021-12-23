THIS WEEK IN IMPACT WRESTLING 12/23: Preview, analysis, news, and updates on all things Impact Wrestling

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Impact Wrestler of the Week: Josh Alexander

Alexander’s road back to the championship continued with his win over Rohit Raju on last week’s TV show. Alexander shined in this match and showed why he is pushed as the best that Impact has to offer. He and Rohit work well together and I would look forward to a rematch.

Impact Match of the Week: Chris Bey vs. Laredo Kid

This was an excellent X Division style match and it was given plenty of TV time. Both wrestlers traded exciting, innovative, high-flying moves before Bey put Kid away with a cutter after about 17 minutes of action.

Impact TV Results (12/16/21):

Josh Alexander beat Rohit Raju

Joe Doering & Doc Gallows beat Rich Swann & Willie Mack

Trey Miguel beat John Skyler

Chris Bey beat Laredo Kid

Tenille Dashwood beat Jessie McKay

Throwback Throwdown II PPV Results (12/18/21):

Chad 2 Badd beat Bill Ding

Rhythmic Warriors beat Sunday Morning Express

Frank the Butcher beat Rip Rayzor

Georgia Cobb beat Lady Bird Johnston

Giuseppe Scovelli Jr. beat Quincy Cosmos

Harry Hall beat Badlands Bart

Ima Belle beat Rusty Iron

Tim Burr beat Eric Wood

Jazzy Fitbody beat Wanda the Werewoman by DQ

G.I. Bro & Brian Bone Crunchin’ beat The Russians

Santa Claus beat Sex Ferguson

In the News:

Impact announced that ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham will defend his title against Chris Sabin next month at Impact’s Hard To Kill PPV from Dallas… Series 4 of Impact Wrestling’s 2021 trading cards went on sale this week. The set includes 11 cards (including an autographed card of Chris Sabin, Tasha Steelz, or Matt Cardona) and sells for $29.99 per pack. Check out shopimpact.com for details.

Coming Up:

The next two weeks of Impact Wrestling TV will be the Best of 2021 episodes with the announcements of the Impact Wrestling Year End Awards.

