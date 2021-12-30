News Ticker

Bruce Prichard dealing with non-COVID related health issue

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

December 30, 2021

PHOTO CREDIT: Bruce Prichard Twitter
Bruce Prichard is dealing with a non-COVID related health issue that has kept him away from recent television tapings.

Wrestling Inc reported the news of his absence earlier in the week, noting that Raw Lead Writer, Ed Koskey, has taken over for Prichard while he’s been out. The Wrestling Observer reported further on the matter, saying that the issue was not COVID-19. WWE has had a surge of positive COVID tests among staff and talent in recent days. Neither report indicates whether or not Prichard would be available for the Day One PPV event on New Year’s Day.

