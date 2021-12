SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Toni Storm has been released from WWE.

Fightful is reporting that Storm was released from her contract after she requested to be let go. Storm has been embroiled in a small feud with WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion, Charlotte Flair. She is a former NXT UK Women’s Champion and winner of the Mae Young Classic.

CATCH-UP: WWE Raw ratings including how the Miz & Maryse wedding vow renewal segment drew