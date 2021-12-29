News Ticker

Former NXT star makes AEW debut

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

December 29, 2021

PHOTO CREDIT: AEW
Mercedes Martinez made her AEW debut during this week’s AEW New Year’s Smash episode of Dynamite.

During the TBS Championship Tournament semifinal match between Thunder Rosa and Jade Cargill, a masked figure attacked Rosa while she was slouched near the ring post. The attack gave Cargill the opening to win the match and advance to the tournament final against Ruby Soho next week. After the match, Martinez and Cargill beat Rosa up before Soho ran out and made the save.

Martinez is a former NXT star. She was released from WWE earlier this year.

