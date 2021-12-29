News Ticker

Jim Ross announces he’s cancer free

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

December 29, 2021

Jim Ross announced via social media on Wednesday that he is cancer free. Ross was diagnosed with skin cancer in October and has been off AEW television since November due to treatment.

Ross will make his return to the AEW Dynamite broadcast team on this week’s New Year’s Smash show, which will feature an appearance from C.M. Punk, Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, and Bobby Fish against Best Friends, and more.

