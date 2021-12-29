Jim Ross announces he’s cancer free

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Jim Ross announced via social media on Wednesday that he is cancer free. Ross was diagnosed with skin cancer in October and has been off AEW television since November due to treatment.

I’m CANCER FREE! We did it! See you tonight on #AEWDYNAMITE at 8 ET! 🙏🙏🤠 pic.twitter.com/4X9tmFtWTQ — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) December 29, 2021

Ross will make his return to the AEW Dynamite broadcast team on this week’s New Year’s Smash show, which will feature an appearance from C.M. Punk, Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, and Bobby Fish against Best Friends, and more.

