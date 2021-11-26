Jim Ross set for leave of absence from AEW commentary desk

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Jim Ross will be taking a short hiatus from the AEW commentary desk as he goes through radiation to treat his recent skin care diagnosis. Ross noted on Twitter that he has 22 radiation treatments ahead of him and that they would keep him away until December 29.

Due to my skin cancer care totaling 22 radiation treatments starting Monday, I will hopefully return to the announce desk on December 29 in Jacksonville. @TonyKhan supports me on this strategy which has been a blessing. My thanks for all your support. 🙏🤠 — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) November 26, 2021

AEW President, Tony Khan, responded to Ross, supporting his strategy and teasing a potential return at AEW’s Daily’s Place New Year’s Smash show at the end of December.

JR, everyone here at @AEW wishes you the best. I think it’s a great gameplan you’ve got, we look forward to your return to commentary, hopefully in your new hometown Jacksonville FL @dailysplace at New Year’s Smash at the end of December! We want you to kick the cancer’s ass, JR! https://t.co/dqUvpfNgkt — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 26, 2021

Ross has been with AEW since the company started in 2019. Ross is a WWE Hall o Famer.

