Jim Ross set for leave of absence from AEW commentary desk

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

November 26, 2021

Jim Ross - CBS Sports boxing (c) CBS Sports
Jim Ross will be taking a short hiatus from the AEW commentary desk as he goes through radiation to treat his recent skin care diagnosis. Ross noted on Twitter that he has 22 radiation treatments ahead of him and that they would keep him away until December 29.

AEW President, Tony Khan, responded to Ross, supporting his strategy and teasing a potential return at AEW’s Daily’s Place New Year’s Smash show at the end of December.

Ross has been with AEW since the company started in 2019. Ross is a WWE Hall o Famer.

