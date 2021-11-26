Top AEW stars reportedly sign new contract with AEW

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Young Bucks have signed a new, long term contract with AEW.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that the AEW Executive Vice Presidents will remain with the company through 2026. The Young Bucks have been with the company since it’s inception in 2019. They are former AEW World Tag Team Champions and most recently teamed with Adam Cole against Jurassic Express and Christian Cage at Full Gear.

CATCH-UP: AEW officially announces Battle of the Belts special