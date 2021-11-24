AEW officially announces Battle of the Belts special

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW officially announced their TNT Battle of the Belts special event during this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. During the program, commentary promoted the ticket on-sale for the show that will air on January 8 from Charlotte, North Carolina.

AEW renegotiated their television contracts earlier this year, a move that will pivot Dynamite from TNT to TBS in January. As a part of the renegotiation, AEW added special Saturday shows that will air on TNT. Battle of the Belts will serve as the first of these special TNT programs. Tickets for the event go on-sale Saturday. No matches have been announced for the show.

