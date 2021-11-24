11/24 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Keller’s detailed report and analysis of Punk vs. Kingston, Danielson vs. Cabana, Cody & Pac & Lucha Bros. vs. FTR & Andrade & Black

KELLER’S AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

NOVEMBER 24, 2021

CHICAGO, ILL.

AIRED LIVE ON TNT

Commentators: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur



Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

[HOUR ONE]

-The Dynamite opening theme aired.

-Jim Ross introduced the show as C.M. Punk’s entrance kicked off the show. As Excalibur was hyping upcoming matches and Punk stepped into the ring, MJF interrupted. Excalibur said he was “as usual, dripping with smarm – and other bodily fluids.” Fans loudly and forcefully chanted “C.M. Punk!” MJF said, “It doesn’t feel so good getting interrupted, does it Punky Brewster?” Fans chanted “shut the f— up!” at MJF. MJF said he hurt his feelings last week by turning down his handshake. “It was almost as bad as the time you quit and took your ball home like a little bitch.” He said everybody loved the pipe bomb. “My god, so good, legendary!” he said. He said the pipe bomb is his best moment, but there’s a problem. He said every MJF moment is the best MJF moment. “Unlike you, I’m not a one-trick pony,” he said. He said he does respect him and that he’s straight edge. “Granted, never in my wildest dreams could I have possibly imagined a straight edge man could look so much like a meth addict.” Punk nodded and sighed “okay.” He said if he had Punk’s face, he’d have to down seven shots of whiskey to look himself in the mirror.

He said people asked Punk who he wanted to wrestle in AEW, and he mentioned everyone but him. He said he can pretend it’s because he wasn’t interested, “but in reality, it’s because you didn’t want none.” He said on the stick his entire career, he was big fish facing a small minnow. He said he’s about to verbally finish him faster than his UFC career. Punk hard blinked at him with his arms crossed as he leaned in the corner. Fans chanted, “C.M. Punk!” MJF said he heard them the first time.

MJF said he can drop cute little pipe bombs, but he’s MJF and he drops nukes. Punk walked over and grabbed a mic. Fans cheered and chanted his name again. Punk said, “I’m so disappointed in you.” He said he wanted to thank him for last week. He said he introduced himself to him, which is what a proper young man was supposed to do to his elders. He said he didn’t know his first name was Maxwell; he said he thought MJF stood for “My Jealous Fan.” He said when he did press, he never brought his name because that was by design. He said he didn’t want to feed his rotten little ego. He said he’s in his head, likely because there’s a poster of him on his wall.

Punk said he heard about “the great MJF” and last week he shut him up without saying a word. He said he had a whole week to think of zingers and he came out with the lowest hanging fruit. Punk told fans that MJF thinks he’s revolutionary to the wrestling business “when in reality, he’s just a less famous Miz.” Fans roared. MJF walked toward Punk, then told everyone to settle down. He said that was really solid and creative stuff. “It was almost what I wanted,” MJF said. “That phrase ‘almost what I wanted’ kind of perfectly encapsulates your entire run here so far, don’t you think?” He said it’s true that nostalgia is a drug that causes us to misconstrue our memories. “You, my friend, are no more than nostalgia,” he said. He said in the ring and on the mic, no one could touch him. “You were the best, or so I thought, Chicago,” he said. “Because every since your almighty return, you’ve struggled to beat the easiest of competition and say quite literally anything of intrigue.” He then gagged and said his breath smells like shit. He accused him of kissing ass robotically all over the place.

MJF mocked Punk giving generic interviews naming the city and opponent in a scripted sounding fashion. He said his hair is going gray and if anyone needs to go to sleep, it’s him. MJF said it’s no longer C.M. Punk, he’s not P.G. Punk. He asked what happened to the man he grew up watching. “What happened to the renegade, the ass-kicked, the outsider. You might as well be out here preaching hustle, loyalty, and respect.” Punk stared at MJF, arms crossed. He said, “Here’s the problem, P.G. I can see you; hell, I can see through you, buddy.”

He said Punk said he came back for young talent, but also said he wouldn’t come back for less than a boat load of money. He said he complained from his couch for seven years instead of changing the wrestling industry. He said he had one excuse after another. He asked if it was because he was too busy making comic books nobody read and movies nobody saw, or was it because he was terrified that he couldn’t hang anymore or maybe scared he never could hang in the first place.

“I’m here to tell, you should be scared, man,” he said. “In the other company, people looked at you like a cult hero because they felt you were held down, you should have been utilized and showcased as the number one guy. And here you are, you have the all the opportunity to prove the people right, but can you?” He asked the fans, “Do you people think C.M. Punk can do it?” He said they feel it now, but will they feel it in a month or a year.

He said he knows why Punk doesn’t like him. He said it’s because he represents everything about this business he hates. He said he was born for this. He said he is every promoter’s, analyst’s, and pundit’s wet dream while you, on the other hand were a scrawny misfit from the dumpiest part of the Midwest known as Chicago. He said Punk had to work hard, but what eats him up insider is that after all of his hard work and sacrifice, he knows it and the people know it, he’s been nothing more than second best. He said it was the You Can’t See Me Man and the King the Kings, he was never up to their level. He said the same applies to him. He said he is better than Punk “and you know it.”

Punk paused and smiled. “There’s some truth to what you just said,” he said. “Little bit, scared after coming back after seven years.” He said he wouldn’t lie to the fans. He said he didn’t know if the people would remember him or care. He said didn’t know if he still had it. He said he isn’t scared anymore, and he’s not scared of him for sure. He said he was selling out MSG when MJF was on Rosie O’Donnell. He said the last time he did a song and dance, he made the New York Times. He asked if Maxwell wanted to sing him a song. He said he’s standing in the ring with a professional, so the next time he makes the New York Times, it’ll be the obituaries. He said he just enrolled in a college his parents can’t afford.

He said he talks too much, just like him back in the day “except I always backed it, and you can’t back up shit without your back-up.” He said Shawn Spears, Wardlow, and FTR is how he gets things done. He said he never mentioned him on interviews because he never had to. He said he wanted to test himself in AEW, so he went after the heart and soul of AEW. He said it eats him up that he started with Darby. He said he is too busy talking about being the most powerful of the four pillars, “you don’t even realize you’ve been replaced by Britt Baker.”

Punk said MJF thinks he’s made good points, but he talks too much and he’s wasted the people’s time. He said they call Chicago the second city not because it’s second best or because there’s a city that was first, they call them the second city because when it burned to the ground, they built on top of the smoldering embers. He said the only way MJF will be no. 1, it’ll be if they wait around for Tony to have a daughter that he marries. He said the last time they were in Chicago, he gave everybody free ice cream bars. He said the only thing that would be a better welcome back gift “would be punching you in your little needle gift right now.” MJF took off his jacket and looked ready to fight, then he dropped to the ground and rolled out of the ring. Fans booed.

Ross said, “Wow. That’s some serious pro wrestling TV, I’ll tell you.” Excalibur said MJF showed his true colors, but Punk would wrestle next.

(Keller’s Analysis: Stellar. Fantastic. Epic. MJF was so good, I felt Punk was going to wilt out of rust and a lack of material to fire back with. He disarmed that by admitting MJF made some accurate points, then flipped it over on MJF with the legendary Miz comparison, and the dig at the end comparing MJF to Triple H. That was one of the best talking segments on pro wrestling TV in many years.) [c]