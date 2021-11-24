FREE PODCAST 11/24 – WKPWP Keller & Powell Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: (11-8-2011) Keller & Powell talk Raw ratings drop, Jericho’s future, McMahon, TNA, live callers and emails (147 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (11-8-2011), Wade is joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell. They discuss the previous night’s Raw and the possible reasons for the drastic drop in the rating this week. They take live calls, answer email questions, and then in the VIP Aftershow tackle last week’s TNA Impact show, Chris Jericho’s future, and more.

