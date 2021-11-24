Former NXT Champion extends contract

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Johnny Gargano has signed a one week extension to his contract.

Fightful is reporting that Gargano’s contract was set to expire on December 3, but that Gargano extended his agreement in an effort to work the men’s War Games match at the upcoming NXT War Games special on Peacock. Gargano’s contract now expires on December 10. The report indicates that Gargano and WWE are still in talks about a longer extension, but that nothing has been agreed to as of yet.

At NXT War Games on December 5, Gargano will team with Tommaso Ciampa, Pete Dunne, and LA Knight to face Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Tony D’Angelo, and Grayson Waller in a War Games match. Other announced matches on the show include Cameron Grimes vs. Duke Hudson in a hair vs. hair match, and Roderick Strong vs. Joe Gacy for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship.

This will be the first NXT PPV event on Peacock since the debut of NXT 2.0.

CATCH-UP: Men’s War Games match announced on this week’s NXT