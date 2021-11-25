FREE PODCAST 11/24 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Heydorn & Barnett: Epic C.M. Punk and MJF promo battle, Danielson vs. Cabana, Dante Martin joins Team Taz, Rosa vs. Hayter, more (120 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch assistant editor Zack Heydorn guest hosts for Wade Keller and is joined by Jake Barnett of prowrestling.net to discuss AEW Dynamite with callers and emails. Discussion points include the impact of Punk and MJF’s promo showdown, whether or not they gave too much away to start their feud together, pros and cons of bringing up WWE references, Adam Page’s framing as champion in contrast to Danielson’s activity as a wrestler, directional booking avenues for the finale of the TBS Championship tournament, and more. Enjoy!

