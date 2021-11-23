Men’s War Games match announced on this week’s NXT

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The men’s War Games match has been made official for NXT’s upcoming War Games PPV event.

Bron Breakker, Grayson Waller, Carmelo Hayes, and Tony D’Angelo will face Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, and L.A. Knight. This week’s NXT main event featured Hayes, Dunne, and Gargano in a triple threat match for the NXT North American Championship. Hayes retained his championship, but a brawl ensued after the match. At that time, the match between both sides was made official.

NXT War Games will air live on Peacock on Sunday December 5. Other announced matches on the show include the women’s War Games match and the recently announced Cameron Grimes vs. Duke Hudson in a hair vs. hair match.

