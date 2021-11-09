NXT announces return of War Games

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

War Games will return to NXT.

This week on NXT it was announced the event and match would return to NXT on a special live streaming on Peacock on December 5. The last War Games event was last December and featured Undisputed Era against Team Pat McAfee that featured Oney Lorcan, Danny Burch, Pete Dunne, and McAfee himself. The 2020 War Games event also featured the first-ever women’s War Games match between Team Candice with Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai, Raquel González, and Toni Storm against Team Shotzi with Shotzi Blackheart, Ember Moon, Rhea Ripley, and Io Shirai. Undisputed Era and Team Candice were victorious.

No matches have been announced for the event.

