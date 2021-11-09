Kofi Kingston set to join ACF’s Responsible Fatherhood Campaign

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Kofi Kingston will encourage #Dadication as a new face of ACF’s Responsible Fatherhood Campaign. In a press release on Tuesday, the company revealed the news as well as details as to what the Responsible Fatherhood Campaign is.

“Developed in partnership across ACF, the National Responsible Fatherhood Clearinghouse, and the Ad Council, the PSA underscores the challenges and joys of being a dad by exploring WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston’s most cherished aspects of fatherhood. The WWE is a longstanding partner of the Responsible Fatherhood campaign, and the new PSA serves as the latest creative installment of the #Dadication series. The #Dadication campaign exemplifies the numerous ways fathers can be present for their children, even during times of financial uncertainty, periods of separation, and demanding schedules. The campaign also encourages dads to share their own stories of #Dadication on social media, and to visit Fatherhood.gov for tips and resources for spending meaningful time with their children.”

Kingston called being a father the greatest joy of his life. “Being a father to my two (and soon to be three!) children is truly the greatest joy of my life,” said WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston. “It has been an honor to work with ACF, the National Responsible Fatherhood Clearinghouse, and the Ad Council on their #Dadication series encouraging fatherhood involvement.”

Per the press release, the campaign “has received over $275 million in donated media value, resulting in over 24.5 billion audience impressions across the country.”

