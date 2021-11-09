SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Rock very well may have another wrestling match in the WWE, but it doesn’t appear that match will take place at the upcoming WrestleMania 38 event in Dallas, Texas.

In an interview with Dish Nation, The Rock spoke about the Roman Reigns WrestleMania match rumors, cleared those up, but left the door open for a ring return.

“I can tell you that there is no truth to that right now,” Rock said of the WrestleMania 38 match rumors. “Possibly down the road, we will see. We stay very close, myself and Roman Reigns, and I’m very happy, very proud for the work that he’s doing, as well as The Usos, my other family members. So those guys will continue to do what they’re doing, and we’ll see down the road.” (Special h/t to Wrestling Inc for the transcription.)

The Rock’s last official match was against Erick Roman, in impromptu fashion, at WrestleMania 32. The Rock won the match in seconds and then was beat up by the entire Wyatt Family. John Cena would end up making the safe with both stars running off the Wyatt’s to a big pop from the record audience. Cena and The Rock wrestled in the main event of both WrestleMania 28 and WrestleMania 29. The Rock has other historic main event WrestleMania matches under his belt against Stone Cold Steve Austin.

CATCH-UP: Champion vs. Champion match announced for WWE Survivor Series