Tony Khan talks booking strategy, planning for AEW

Tony Khan has concrete plans and a specific booking strategy for AEW, but builds in flexibility and the opportunity to pivot as things change around him and his company.

In an interview with PWTorch, Khan detailed his strategy for booking the world championship picture, how often he changes his mind, and what elements are involved when he does alter course.

“I do have plans,” Khan said of his booking of the world championship. “You never know how they’re going to change. I do have a plans. Kenny is on one of the great runs and I’m not so sure we’re ready to see it end. On the other hand, Hangman is ready and there are a lot of fans behind him and there are a lot of great possibilities with either person as champion. I think there is a lot of great matches ahead of both of them and whatever the result is, it’s not the end for either man. Both of them are going to come out and be in a great position. I do know with a pretty good amount of certainty, what I expect to happen, but I also am very optimistic on the futures of both of them.”

“Two out of three times, it’s about what you thought and one out of three times something changes and it’s not what you expected — somebody gets sick and then you put a replacement in and that starts going well and you move in another direction,” Khan said about being flexible and pivoting plan. “I would say about two out of three times if I draw stuff up and map stuff out … one out of three times some circumstance changes or something gets really hot unexpectedly and you go with it.”

