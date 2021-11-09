Former NXT Tag Team Champion out of action with serious injury

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion, Zoey Stark, will be sidelined due to a torn ACL and meniscus.

Sadly, I tore my ACL/Meniscus due to Toxic's attack. Here's the bad news for the "champs". Surgery went great and I'm already rehabbing. I'll be back BETTER & STRONGER with three targets in mind! Until then @shirai_io @KacyCatanzaro @wwekayden kick their ass tonight!@WWENXT — Zoey Stark (@ZoeyStarkWWE) November 9, 2021

Stark revealed the news on social media and said that she already undergone a successful surgery and had started the rehab process. Last week on NXT, Toxic Attraction took Stark out in a backstage attack. This week, Stark’s tag team partner Io Shirai, will team with Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro in attempt for revenge against Toxic Attraction in a six-woman tag team match.

CATCH-UP: Top NXT star’s contract set to expire at the end of the year