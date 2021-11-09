News Ticker

Former NXT Tag Team Champion out of action with serious injury

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

November 9, 2021

Former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion, Zoey Stark, will be sidelined due to a torn ACL and meniscus.

Stark revealed the news on social media and said that she already undergone a successful surgery and had started the rehab process. Last week on NXT, Toxic Attraction took Stark out in a backstage attack. This week, Stark’s tag team partner Io Shirai, will team with Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro in attempt for revenge against Toxic Attraction in a six-woman tag team match.

