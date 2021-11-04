Top NXT star’s contract set to expire at the end of the year

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Kyle O’Reilly’s NXT contract is reportedly set to expire.

PWInsider is reporting that O’Reilly’s deal will end in December and that there’s no word yet as to whether or not he will re-sign with WWE or become a free agent.

O’Reilly has been a fixture of NXT since starting Undisputed Era with Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, and Roderick Strong. He’s a former NXT Tag Team Champion and has main event experience with programs against Cole and Finn Balor for the NXT Championship. Currently, O’Reilly has been tagging with Von Wagner.

