PWTORCH CONTEST: Win one of two digital codes for Candyman

PWTorch is teaming with Universal Home Pictures Entertainment to give away two digital codes for Candyman. The movie is directed by Nia DaCosta and produced by Joran Peele. It is currently out on digital and relases on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray, and DVD on Nov. 16.

Candyman stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Teyonah Parris.

To enter the contest you can email radicansean@pwtorch.com with the subject Candyman in the subject line. You can also enter by following the directions on the tweet below:

Candyman is out now on digital and will be available in 4K, Blu-Ray, and DVD on NOV. 16. @PWTorch giving away two digital codes. To enter (1) Follow @sr_torch (2) follow @PWTorch (3) RT this tweet A winner will be chosen on 11/10 at 8pm eastern pic.twitter.com/5dfwClSPvy — Sean Radican (@sr_torch) November 9, 2021

Synopsis:

Dare to say his name. Oscar® winner Jordan Peele (Get Out, Us) and director Nia DaCosta (Little Woods, Disney’s upcoming film The Marvels) expand on the infamous Candyman legacy with “a new horror classic” (FOX TV) that is “smart, stylish, and scary as hell” (Danielle Ryan, /FILM). Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a score of 84%, Metro Goldwyn Mayer’s (MGM) CANDYMAN is back and yours to own on Digital November 2, 2021 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-rayTM and DVD November 16, 2021 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. All versions come packed with over an hour of bonus features including a never-before-seen alternate ending, deleted and extended scenes as well as special featurettes taking viewers behind-the-scenes of the film and deeper into this complex and deeply resonant contemporary take on the bone-chilling urban legend.

For decades, the housing projects of Chicago’s Cabrini-Green were terrorized by a ghost story about a supernatural, hook-handed killer. In present day, a visual artist (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II; HBO’s “Watchmen,” Us, forthcoming Matrix Resurrections) begins to explore the macabre history of Candyman, not knowing it would unravel his sanity and unleash a terrifying wave of violence that puts him on a collision course with destiny.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II leads an incredible buzz-worthy cast in CANDYMAN, which also stars Teyonah Parris (If Beale Street Could Talk, “Wandavision,” forthcoming The Marvels), Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (“Generation,” “Misfits”) and Colman Domingo (HBO’s “Euphoria,” Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Assassination Nation). A bold, expansive take on the tragic and terrifying urban legend, CANDYMAN is produced and co-written by Academy Award® winner Jordan Peele and directed by rising filmmaker Nia DaCosta, the first Black woman to helm a #1 film at the box office!

EXCLUSIVE BONUS FEATURES ON 4K UHD, BLU-RAYTM, DVD AND DIGITAL: