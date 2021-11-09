World Tag League participants announced, lineup for night 1 released

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NJPW has announced the teams for World Tag League 2021. The tournament will air live on NJPW World with Japanese commentary. English commentary will be made available on delay.

Yesterday, Tetsuya Naito revealed he was entering the tournament with Sanada. Japan announced the rest of the teams today. The biggest surprise was the return of Taka Michinoku after two years to team with Minoru Suzuki, who recently completed a two month stint in the U.S. wrestling for NJPW, AEW, and various independent promotions.

The World Tag League will feature 12 teams total in a round robin format. It begins on Nov. 14. The top two teams at the end of the round robin will meet on Dec. 15 in the finals. The winner of the tournament traditionally faces the current IWGP Hvt. Tag Team Champions at Wrestle Kingdom. The current champions, Taichi and Zack Sabre Jr. were also announced for the tournament.

World Tag League is alternating days on the current NJPW tour with the Best of the Super Juniors tournament.

The entire list of teams in World Tag League 2021 is as follows:

Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano vs. Great Bash Heel (Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma)

TenCozy (Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima) vs. Yuji Nagata & Tiger Mask

Chaos (Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi)

LIJ (Tetsuya Naito & Sanada)

IWGP Hvt. Tag Team Champions Dangerous Tekkers (Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr.)

Suzuki-Gun (Minoru Suzuki & Taka Michinoku)

The United Empire (Great-O-Khan & Aaron Henare)

GOD (Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa)

House of Torture (Evil & Yujiro Takahashi)

Bullet Club (Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens)

NJPW also annoucned the card for the first night of World Tag League action. The matches announced for night 1 are as follows:

LIJ (Tetsuya Naito & Sanada vs. Chaos (Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi)

Dangerous Tekkers vs. Minoru Suzuki & Taka Michinoku

TenCozy vs. Yuji Nagata & Tiger Mask

Great Bash Heel (Tomoaki Honma & Togi Makabe) vs. Guerrillas of Destiny

United Empire (Toa Henare & Great-O-Khan) vs. Bullet Club (Chase Owens & Bad Luck Fale)

Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano vs. House of Torture (Evil & Yujiro Takahashi)