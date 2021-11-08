Champion vs. Champion match announced for WWE Survivor Series

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

A second champion vs. champion match has been announced for WWE Survivor Series.

On Monday Night Raw, it was revealed that WWE Champion Big E would face WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a Raw vs. Smackdown match.

Big E defeated Bobby Lashley after cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase to win his first WWE Championship. Roman Reigns has been WWE Universal Champion for over a year.

Other matches for Survivor Series include both the men’s and women’s Raw vs. Smackdown Survivor Series matches and another champion vs. champion match between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

Survivor Series airs live on Peacock on Sunday November 21.

