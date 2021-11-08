Former WWE Champion makes return to Monday Night Raw

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Bobby Lashley has returned to Monday Night Raw and will be the Raw team at Survivor Series.

On this week’s show, Adam Pearce confronted Dominik Mysterio and put him in a match with Lashley. Pearce announced that the winner of the match would get the final slot on Team Raw. Over the weekend, Dominik was announced as a part of the team when WWE released the teams on social media.

Survivor Series will stream live on Peacock on November 21. The only two announced matches are both the men’s and women’s Survivor Series matches.

