Major women’s match announced for Survivor Series

WWE has announced the first champion vs. champion match for this year’s Survivor Series.

On this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, it was revealed that Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch would face Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair at the annual event.

Lynch and Flair have a storied history together. Both women wrestled each other at the first all women’s Evolution PPV event and both were in the first ever all women’s main event of WrestleMania at WrestleMania 35. Ronda Rousey also participated in that match.

Survivor Series will air live on Peacock on Sunday November 21. Other matches on the show include both the men’s and women’s, Raw vs. Smackdown, Survivor Series matches.

