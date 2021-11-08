Keith Lee breaks silence on recent WWE release

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Keith Lee has broken his silence regarding being released from WWE.

In a post on his Twitter account, Lee thanked fans for the positivity toward him and birthday wishes. Lee confirmed that he and pro wrestling aren’t finished and that work was ahead.

“Greetings and salutations,” Lee said. This day is my birthday! It is not a happy birthday, but it is one I am most thankful for. Several months ago, it was not a guarantee I would make it to this day, so there is positivity to that. I paid all my medical bills from the many offices and machines I frequented. There is positivity in that. And, I do find it amusing that people believe anyone but me paid for my medical expenses. I was going to wait a couple weeks, but I think it’s time to look toward the future, forward-march as I like to say. I am capable of so much more and I can’t wait to see what it looks like properly. I have a wide array of interests and abilities … I also consider myself to be rather open-minded. Here’s to a future that, for all intents and purposes….seems limitless.”

Thank you for all the positivity that has been dropped on me the past few days as well as the birthday wishes. I love you. Worry not. We are not done. We work.#BaskInMyGlory #iAmLimitless pic.twitter.com/NkxqL6qkWM — Professional Lee (@RealKeithLee) November 8, 2021

Keith Lee is a former NXT Champion and NXT North American Champion. Lee had dealt with several medical issues throughout the last year and was released from his WWE contract in the latest round of talent cuts.

