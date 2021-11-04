News Ticker

WWE releases Keith Lee, Karrion Kross, Nia Jax, and others in a sizable talent reduction

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

November 4, 2021

Due to what is being reported as budget cuts, WWE has released a multitude of main roster stars. Fightful and PWInsider are reporting that the following names are no longer with the company:

  • Keith Lee
  • Karrion Kross
  • Nia Jax
  • Mia Yim
  • Davey Boy Smith Jr.
  • Eva Marie
  • B-Fab
  • Frankie Monet
  • Ember Moon
  • Lince Dorado
  • Gran Metalik
  • Scarlett Bordeaux
  • Oney Lorcan
  • Trey Baxter
  • Jessi Kamea
  • Zayda Ramier
  • Katrina Cortez
  • Jeet Rama

WWE previously released a batch of stars early in June of 2021. The company also cut talent in the beginning of the pandemic coming out of WrestleMania.

