Due to what is being reported as budget cuts, WWE has released a multitude of main roster stars. Fightful and PWInsider are reporting that the following names are no longer with the company:

Keith Lee

Karrion Kross

Nia Jax

Mia Yim

Davey Boy Smith Jr.

Eva Marie

B-Fab

Frankie Monet

Ember Moon

Lince Dorado

Gran Metalik

Scarlett Bordeaux

Oney Lorcan

Trey Baxter

Jessi Kamea

Zayda Ramier

Katrina Cortez

Jeet Rama

WWE previously released a batch of stars early in June of 2021. The company also cut talent in the beginning of the pandemic coming out of WrestleMania.

