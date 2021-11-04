SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
Due to what is being reported as budget cuts, WWE has released a multitude of main roster stars. Fightful and PWInsider are reporting that the following names are no longer with the company:
- Keith Lee
- Karrion Kross
- Nia Jax
- Mia Yim
- Davey Boy Smith Jr.
- Eva Marie
- B-Fab
- Frankie Monet
- Ember Moon
- Lince Dorado
- Gran Metalik
- Scarlett Bordeaux
- Oney Lorcan
- Trey Baxter
- Jessi Kamea
- Zayda Ramier
- Katrina Cortez
- Jeet Rama
WWE previously released a batch of stars early in June of 2021. The company also cut talent in the beginning of the pandemic coming out of WrestleMania.
CATCH-UP: WWE announces Thanksgiving Day episode of Broken Skull Sessions
Leave a Reply