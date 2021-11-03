WWE announces Thanksgiving Day episode of Broken Skull Sessions

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE has announced a special Thanksgiving Day episode of Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions. Austin’s guest for the holiday episode will be multi-time tag team champion and former WWE Champion, Jeff Hardy. The news was revealed Wednesday morning on The Bump.

The Broken Skull Sessions streams on-demand on the Peacock platform. Other guests the on the show this year include Sasha Banks, Seth Rollins, Chris Jericho, and others.

