WWE announces Thanksgiving Day episode of Broken Skull Sessions

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
WWE has announced a special Thanksgiving Day episode of Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions. Austin’s guest for the holiday episode will be multi-time tag team champion and former WWE Champion, Jeff Hardy. The news was revealed Wednesday morning on The Bump.
Giving thanks for this episode already.
See you all on Thanksgiving Day for @steveaustinBSR's #BrokenSkullSessions with @JEFFHARDYBRAND! @peacockTV https://t.co/FaRO5WFSXC pic.twitter.com/k7CfMcmHav
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) November 3, 2021
The Broken Skull Sessions streams on-demand on the Peacock platform. Other guests the on the show this year include Sasha Banks, Seth Rollins, Chris Jericho, and others.
CATCH-UP: WWE announces WrestleMania 38 on-sale party, major name to appear
Leave a Reply