WWE announces WrestleMania 38 on-sale party, major name to appear

WWE has announced a special WrestleMania 38 on-sale party for Wednesday November 10, ahead of the official ticket on-sale date of November 12. The party will take place at AT&T Stadium, the venue for WrestleMania 38, and will feature matches between NXT Superstars, autograph signings, special merchandise for purchase, music, and other kid activities.
WWE acts set to be in attendance include Big E, Rhea Ripley & Nikki A.S.H, The Street Profits, and others. The Undertaker will also make a special appearance at the event.
WrestleMania 38 will be a two night event from AT&T Stadium near Dallas, Texas on April 2 and April 3. In 2016, WrestleMania 32 took place inside the venue and featured Roman Reigns vs. Triple H for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship as the main event.
