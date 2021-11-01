SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

A special AEW super show is coming in January of next year.

Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast is reporting that the special will air on TNT and that it will happen early in the month. When AEW renegotiated their television deals, four TNT specials per year were agreed to and this appears to be the first of the four. The report indicates that “Battle of the Belts” may be the name of the event as it was trademarked by the company earlier this year.

AEW Dynamite will be moving to TBS in January and these specials will be a way to strategically keep AEW content on TNT. No matches have been announced for the special.

