WWE announces 2022 PPV schedule, Saturday and Sunday WrestleMania

WWE has revealed its full PPV schedule and calendar for 2022. The event load looks like this:
- Saturday, January 1 – Day 1® at State Farm Arena in Atlanta
- Saturday, January 29 – Royal Rumble® at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis
- Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 – WrestleMania at AT&T Stadium in Dallas
- Sunday, May 8 – Pay-Per-View at Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, R.I.
- Sunday, June 5 – Pay-Per-View at Allstate Arena in Chicago
- Saturday, July 2 – Money In The Bank® at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas
- Saturday, July 30 – SummerSlam® at Nissan Stadium in Nashville
- Saturday, September 3 or Sunday, September 4 – Pay-Per-View at TBD location
- Saturday, November 26 – Survivor Series® at TD Garden in Boston
Notably, most of the PPV events take place on a Saturday, marking a pivot in typical WWE PPV strategy. In addition, WrestleMania will be a two night event once again and Summerslam has been moved up into July after regularly being an August pillar. WWE will announce February and October PPV events at a later date.
