WWE announces 2022 PPV schedule, Saturday and Sunday WrestleMania

WWE has revealed its full PPV schedule and calendar for 2022. The event load looks like this:

Saturday, January 1 – Day 1 ® at State Farm Arena in Atlanta

at State Farm Arena in Atlanta Saturday, January 29 – Royal Rumble ® at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis

at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 – WrestleMania at AT&T Stadium in Dallas

at AT&T Stadium in Dallas Sunday, May 8 – Pay-Per-View at Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, R.I.

Sunday, June 5 – Pay-Per-View at Allstate Arena in Chicago

Saturday, July 2 – Money In The Bank ® at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Saturday, July 30 – SummerSlam ® at Nissan Stadium in Nashville

at Nissan Stadium in Nashville Saturday, September 3 or Sunday, September 4 – Pay-Per-View at TBD location

Saturday, November 26 – Survivor Series® at TD Garden in Boston

Notably, most of the PPV events take place on a Saturday, marking a pivot in typical WWE PPV strategy. In addition, WrestleMania will be a two night event once again and Summerslam has been moved up into July after regularly being an August pillar. WWE will announce February and October PPV events at a later date.

