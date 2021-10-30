Reason for Gable Steveson’s involvement in WWE Draft revealed

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Though it was a surprise to most watching, Gable Steveson getting drafted during the 2021 WWE Draft was planned ahead of time and with many backstage in WWE aware of the move.

Fightful Select is reporting that WWE staff and crew knew about Steveson the day before the draft. The report indicates that WWE wanted to include Steveson, but not tip fans off ahead of time in order to creative a special surprise factor within the draft. Steveson was drafted to Monday Night Raw, but there reportedly is not any immediate plans to use him.

Steveson is an Olympic gold medalist and appeared at this year’s Summerslam. Steveson signed with WWE after the Tokyo Olympic games.

