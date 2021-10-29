Vince McMahon reportedly back in Saudi Arabia this week

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Vince McMahon reportedly is in Saudi Arabia this week for business related discussions coming out of the Crown Jewel PPV event last week.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that McMahon flew to the United States after the Crown Jewel show, but then flew back for these meetings. The report indicates that the plan to return to Saudi Arabia was set all along and nothing out of the ordinary sparked the trip.

WWE signed a 10-year deal with Saudi Arabia to run two shows per year. Last week at Crown Jewel, Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar to retain the WWE Universal Championship and Becky Lynch beat both Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair to retain the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship.

