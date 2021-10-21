10/21 WWE CROWN JEWEL RESULTS: Keller’s report on Reigns vs. Lesnar, Big E vs. McIntyre, Seth vs. Edge in HIAC, Lynch vs. Banks vs. Belair, King and Queen tournament finals

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE CROWN JEWEL 2021

OCTOBER 21, 2021

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA

AIRED LIVE ON PEACOCK

English Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves, Byron Saxton

Saudi Arabian Commentators: Jude Aldajani & Faisal Alumghaisib

KICKOFF SHOW

-The panel of Matt Camp, Kayla Braxton, and Peter Rosenberg from the WWE Studios in Stamford, Connecticut threw to video packages and made predictions on the matches throughout the pre-show.

(A) THE USOS vs. CEDRIC ALEXANDER & SHELTON BENJAMIN – Smackdown Tag Team Title match

The crowd was very into the Usos here, and just enthusiastic overall, which will make the show better overall if it holds up. They were chanting “Usos! Usos!” at the start. Cole said this is the first big event of the Riyadh Season. Jey broke up a cover Shelton had on Jimmy. Lots of near falls and roll-ups late before the Usos won after stereo superkicks and a top rope frog splash on Shelton.

WINNERS: The Usos im 11:00 to retain the Smackdown Tag Team Titles.

MAIN SHOW

-The show opened with shots of the crowd in the stadium as “Take My Breath” by The Weeknd played. Cole, Graves, and Saxton introduced the show. Saxton said he had goosebumps. They agreed this would be a show talked about for years to come.

(Keller’s Analysis: When the actual fans are the focus of the camera shots, these shows have had crowd energy. They are cutting away to crowd shots a lot, including during the Kickoff Show opener, who are reacting wildly to the action.)

(1) SETH ROLLINS vs. EDGE – Hell in a Cell match

Seth came out first, walking past camels next to the entrance ramp. Then Edge. Cole talked about the first Hell in a Cell in 1997 with Shawn Michaels vs. Undertaker and the appearance of Kane. After some early intense back and forth brawling, Seth used a chair for the first time against Edge. Edge came back with a crossface mid-ring. Cole noted that Seth grabbing the bottom rope won’t force a break. Turned out Seth was reaching for a metal pipe, which he used to bash Edge in the face. The crowd quited down. Seth knocked the chair into Edge’s face. Seth then leaped off the top rope with a frog splash for a near fall.

Seth went to ringside and pulled a table out from under the ring. Fans chanted “Yes! Yes!” He set it up at ringside, then went back after Edge in the ring. Graves said there is no depth Seth won’t sink to topple his foe. Cole said Seth has something he wants to prove. Seth climbed to the top rope. Edge knocked him off, and Seth went crashing into the side of the Cell and then bounced onto and through the table on the floor. With Seth down, fans began singing. Edge picked up the base of the steps and slid it into the ring. Edge gave Seth an Edge-o-Matic on the steps. Both landed hard, as Graves noted. Fans chanted, “This is awesome!” Seth flew off the top rope with a chair and landed on Seth who was still on the base of the steps.

Edge charged, but Seth stopped him with a superkick. The kick showed some light, which Graves noted by saying he’s not sure of how much of it he caught. Seth landed a Pedigree. Cole said it was a callback to “the great Triple H.” Edge came back seconds later with a bucklebomb and a spear for a near fall. The crowd popped. Another “This is awesome!” chant broke out. Edge brought a ladder into the ring and rammed Seth in the head with it. Cole said there might not be anyone in history who can use a ladder as well as Edge. Seth reverse-whipped Edge into a ladder propped in the corner. Graves said matches like this can define careers, and it comes down to who wants it more. Cole said it’s also about who has the most stamina.

Seth set up a ladder in the corner. Edge met him up there and set up a superplex. Seth blocked it and sunset bombed Edge and sent him crashing through the table. He scored a near fall. Seth stood and superkicked Edge as soon as he stood. He landed another and another. He then looked off to the side and noticed a black bag full of apparatus. He grabbed a chain and wrapped it and tied it around his boot. Then he superkicked Edge in the head. Fans booed. Fans then chanted “You suck! You suck!” Graves said a three count is a formality at this point. Seth yelled at Edge,”This is how your fairy tale ends!” Seth set up another kick, but Edge held up a chair and shoved it into Seth’s crotch. They cut to a shot of a kid around age 10 who was just horrified. Edge then got up and superkicked Seth. Graves said, “Hell is in the eyes of the Rated-R Superstar.”

Edge superkicked Seth again as Cole said now Seth is the one who is helpless. Edge yanked the chain off of Seth’s boot and wrapped it across Seth;s mouth. He switched to the wrench that was in the black duffel bag and pulled back on an STF. Just as it appeared Seth might have tapped out, Edge let go. Edge put the chair under Seth’s head and then delivered a Stomp. That ended it. “How appropriate this match ends with Seth’s own move,” said Cole. Saxton called it poetic justice. As Edge’s music played, Saxton said Edge can finally say he ended this feud. Cole said Seth will never again underestimate the greatness of the Hall of Famer Edge. Saxton said it’s over. They stayed with Edge

WINNER: Edge in 28:00. (****1/4)

(Keller’s Analysis: Excellent Hell in a Cell match. They didn’t use the Cell much, other than Seth bouncing off the side of it early. But the story it told and the use of each other’s signature moves was top level. I suppose on the downside, it’s going to be hard to believe basic finishers the rest of this event are worthy of a three count after all the violence that Edge and Seth kicked out of during this one, which is why matches like this are ideally positioned last on shows or at least near the end. I’m curious what’s next for Seth since both he and Edge are heading to Raw on Monday.)

(2) MUSTAFA ALI vs. MANSOOR

Cole said this is the first time two Muslims have faced each other one-on-one in a WWE ring. Cole said Ali is known as jaded and Mansoor is known as optimistic. It was smart to put this match on after the Hell in a Cell, because while they can’t match the intensity or violence, fans will be into Mansoor, who is from Saudi Arabia. Ali bailed out at ringside and pouted a bit after early Mansoor offense. When Ali took control, he yelled at Mansoor that he is nothing. Mansoor came back with a step-up enzuigiri followed by several other moves. He fired up as Ali begged off. Mansoor through some punches and stomps at Ali in the corner. As he charged, though, Ali caught him with a boot. Mansoor fired back, so Ali rolled to the floor.

Mansoor dove through the ropes, but Ali kicked him mid-air. Ali then went for a 450 splash splash in the ring, but Mansoor moved. He then gave Ali a suplex into the corner turnbuckles. He climbed to the top rope and and landed a moonsault for a near fall. They cut to a shot of a girl in the crowd at the ref’s possible third count, which was a strange choice by the director. Ali countered before the third count into a Koji Clutch submission hold. Mansoor crawled over toward the bottom rope. He began to fade, but then surged and reached the rope. Ali climbed to the top rope and went for a 450, but Mansoor rolled out of the way. Not much pop. Mansoor hit a neckbreaker and scored the three count and that got a nice pop.

WINNER: Mansoor in 10:00.

-After the match, Ali attacked Mansoor. Then music played and a man walked out in a karate uniform and red belt. Ali stopped and stared at him. The guy took his time walking to the ring. Cole asked Graves what his sources say. Graves said his phone service isn’t great and he doesn’t know. Cole said whoever it is, he’s in no hurry. Graves said whoever it is, he wants to make a name for himself at Ali’s expense. The man entered the ring and revealed his face. Cole said he is Tarek Hamdi, a silver medalist in karate at the Tokyo Olympics.

(Keller’s Analysis: The match was solid, although Mansoor’s punches could use some work. Ali played a good heel. It seemed the fans were more into the Usos than Mansoor, which is the surprise of the show so far.)

-Titus O’Neal and Natalya came out and introduced a segment with four women to talk about breast cancer awareness and the Zahra Association. The women, who unlike Titus and Natalya, were wearing medical masks over their mouths and noses, were presented with commemorative pink WWE Title belt. They waved at the crowd.

-Cole talked about the Riyadh, the capitol of Saudi Arabia and the largest city in the Arab peninsula. He said they were treated to an air show from the Saudi Arabian air force. They showed footage. Graves said it was impressive.

(3) RANDY ORTON & RIDDLE vs. A.J. STYLES & OMOS – Raw Tag Team Title match

Styles & Omos came out first. Riddle came out on a scooter. He rode onto the stage, then turned and left. Graves said he knew Riddle would abandon Orton some day. Riddle came back out riding a camel. Orton looked at Riddle with disbelief and then walked alongside the camel to the ring. Riddle controlled Styles early. Riddle threw Styles toward his corner where Omos stood. Graves called it a sign of Riddle’s inexperience that he did that. Styles then stood and tagged in Omos. Riddle paced and then charged at Omos. Omos knocked him down easily, then went for a bodyslam. Riddle slipped free and ran over to tag in Orton.

Orton put on a brave fans as fans chanted “RKO! RKO!” Omos no-sold Orton’s punches and asked if that’s as hard as he can hit. Omos then headbutted Orton, who went down, writhing in pain. The ref checked on Orton. Omos dropped Orton face-first on the top turnbuckle with snake eyes. Styles tagged in and landed what Graves called “an art gallery quality dropkick” to the face of Orton. Omos then applied a nerve hold. Orton raked Omos’s eyes, then leaped and tagged in Riddle just as Styles also tagged in. Riddle rallied against Styles and took a shot at Omos, too. Riddle landed a Bro-ton and a running kick, then scored a two count.