LECLAIR’S WWE CROWN JEWEL REPORT 10/21/21: Alt perspective, detailed coverage of Reigns vs. Lesnar, Lynch vs. Banks vs. Belair, Big E vs. McIntyre, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

LECLAIR’S WWE CROWN JEWEL 2021 REPORT

OCTOBER 21, 2021

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA AT MOHAMMED ABDU ARENA ON THE BOULEVARD

AIRED LIVE ON PEACOCK

Announcers: Michael Cole, Corey Graves, Byron Saxton

-The opening video package hyped the event’s biggest matches, and claimed that the location of the show “brings out the best in all of us.”

-Pyro shot from around the more reserved, squared entrance stage. Michael Cole welcomed the audience to Riyadh, saying all the biggest titles will be on the line. After briefly tossing to the Arabic announce team, The Hell in a Cell began lowering from the massive structure over the ring. Cole said it’s the final match in a trilogy of a story that began many years ago. A promo package for the match aired.

Seth Rollins headed to the ring to a loud reaction that seemed at least partially piped in. The camera panned to show fans around the ringside area, pointing their iPhones toward Rollins and the stage. The announce team debated the odds for both men. Saxton said that Edge is ready to “scar the soul” of Seth Rollins. Seth jumped at the sound of Edge’s music. Cole said he looked spooked. Edge burst onto the stage to a respectable pop. Both men sported brand new gear.

Referee Jessica Carr wore a long sleeve black shirt underneath her referee gear.

(1) SETH ROLLINS vs. EDGE – Hell in a Cell match

The crowd broke into a “this is awesome” chant as soon as the match began. The two men traded punches following the opening bell. Seth Rollins quickly knocked Edge to the outside. He dove through the middle rope, but Edge dodged, sending Seth crashing head first into the wall of the cell. Edge pounced quickly, driving Seth’s face into the steel and dragging him across it. Edge tossed Rollins into the steel steps, then slammed his head against the steel of the structure. He tossed Seth back in the ring.

Edge retrieved a pair of steel chairs from underneath the ring. He returned to the ring and hit Rollins with the Edgecution for a two count. Graves wondered why Edge would want to end the match so early. Edge broke the support beam off the leg of a chair and tried to apply a crossface with it. Seth blocked it. He grabbed the bar and tried to push it into Edge’s eye. Edge held it back. Both men returned to their feet. Rollins hit a quick slingblade for a two count. He tossed Edge to the outside.

Rollins tossed Edge into the cell wall. He looked around at the crowd menacingly. They responded with a small “you suck” chant. Rollins looked under the ring for weapons, but Edge cut him off with a dropkick. Edge dragged Seth back in the ring and shouldered him into the corner. The camera pulled back and Cole reset the stage, talking up Riyadh again. Back in the ring, Rollins caught Edge in the back with a steel chair. He battered Edge with chair shot after chair shot. Edge rolled around on the mat. Rollins tucked a chair underneath Edge’s head and grabbed the second. Edge swept the leg to get out of the predicament.

Edge tangled Rollins into the crossface as the match passed the 7:45 mark. Rollins dragged himself toward the ropes, but found the broken bar from the steel chair. He drove it into Edge’s eye. Edge rolled away, clutching his face. Rollins climbed to the top rope and hit a frog splash for a two count. Seth rolled to the outside and retrieved a table, much to the crowd’s delight. They broke into a “yes” chant. Rollins set the table up on the floor. He returned to the ring and tried to powerbomb Edge to the outside, through the table. Edge fought out of the position, but Rollins maintained control. He turned Edge over and hit the Killswitch.

Rollins climbed to the top rope. Edge shot to his feet and shoved Rollins off the turnbuckle. Seth ricocheted off the wall of the cell, then fell through the table below. Nice looking spot. Edge rolled him into the ring for a near fall. Edge jumped outside, grabbed the steel steps and hoisted them into the ring. He gave Rollins an Edge-O-Matic onto the base of the step. Edge grabbed at his tailbone, which landed awkwardly on the corner of the steel.

Seth laid prone, draped over the base of the step. Edge climbed to the top rope with a chair in hand. He delivered a leaping elbow onto Rollins, sandwiching the chair between them. Edge covered for another near fall as the match neared 15:00. Edge set up for a spear as Rollins wandered to his feet. He charged, but Rollins caught him with a superkick. Edge stumbled back. Rollins hit a Pedigree for a near fall. Rollins set up for a stomp, but Edge used the momentum to toss Rollins into the air and deliver a buckle bomb into the corner. He followed up with a spear. Edge hooked both legs, but Rollins still managed to kick out just before three.

Cole wondered aloud what Edge could do at this point to put Rollins away. Edge retrieved another table from underneath the ring. He went back to the well, stopping as his eyes caught a ladder poking out. He hesitated, then pulled it out. Edge returned to the ring and hit Rollins in the head with the ladder. He propped it up in the corner, then tried to whip Rollins toward it. Seth countered, sending Edge crashing into the steel. The ladder fell on top of Edge as he collapsed to the mat. Rollins slammed it onto him again. He set up the table near the center of the ring. Seth clubbed at Edge’s neck. He laid Edge across the table, then set up the ladder. Rollins climbed the ladder, but Edge rolled off the table. He climbed the ladder to meet Rollins. Seth punched him back to the mat. Edge climbed again. The two men traded blows at the top of the ladder.

Edge hooked Rollins for a superplex off the ladder. Seth blocked it. He clubbed at Edge’s neck again. Rollins hit a Sunset Bomb off the ladder and through the table. Rollins crawled over for a cover, but Edge kicked out at two. Rollins tossed pieces of the broke table from the ring in frustration. He rolled to the outside and scoured under the ring for more weapons. He located a toolbox and tossed it in the ring. Edge wandered to his feet. Seth gave him a superkick. Edge didn’t fall. Rollins kicked him in the gut, dropping him to his knees. Rollins gave him another superkick. Edge crumpled into a heap.

Rollins turned his focus to the toolbox. He grabbed a steel chain and wrapped it around his own foot and boot. Edge returned to his knees, eyes staring vacantly at the floor. Rollins superkicked him with the chained boot. Edge fell onto a steel chair. Rollins grabbed his face, “this is how your fairy tale ends,” he declared. Rollins went for the stomp, but Edge lifted the chair between Rollins’ legs at the last moment. Seth collapsed with a scream. Edge dragged himself to his feet and hit a superkick of his own. Edge stumbled into the ladder for support. He delivered another superkick to Rollins.

Edge untied the chain from Seth’s foot. He wrapped it around Seth’s face and into his mouth. He spotted a wrench in the toolbox and switched to that. Rollins screamed, tongue wrapped around the wrench. He appeared ready to tap out, but Edge let him go. The announcers wondered what he might be thinking. Edge placed a chair under Rollins and delivered a stomp. He covered Seth for a three count.

WINNER: Edge in 27:37

(LeClair’s Analysis: Really, really good match. Creative spots, good storytelling, and a fitting end to an entertaining feud. It’s amazing what a Hell in a Cell match can still be when there’s a personal rivalry attached to it, and not just a first time meeting between two wrestlers that’s shoehorned into the cell because it’s that time of the year. If you blocked out the occasional propaganda from Michael Cole, and did your best to ignore the surroundings, you could almost forget where the show was taking place and what it unfortunately stands for. I would pretty safely consider this the best match in the less-than-illustrious history of these Saudi shows. It’s hard to set aside the ethics of this whole event and wholeheartedly recommend going out of your way to watch this match, but if you’re comfortable enough to do so, it’s well worth your time.)

-A video package for Bianca Belair aired.

-Mustafa Ali headed to the ring. Cole remarked that Belair would be competing for the Smackdown Women’s Championship later in the night. The announcers talked over the impetus for the rivalry between Ali and Mansoor. Saxton said it’s a real shame how Ali has handled his relationship with Mansoor. Graves said the shame is Mansoor himself. Mansoor headed to the ring to a respectful reaction after being announced by Mike Rome as being from Saudi Arabia.

(2) MUSTAFA ALI vs. MANSOOR

Mustafa Ali and Mansoor looked around the crowd as the referee rang the ball. The locked up in the center. Mansoor grabbed a headlock and took Ali to the mat. The crowd popped. Ali broke the hold with a forearm to the back of the neck. The two traded some quick arm holds and take downs. Mansoor used the ropes to slide out of Ali’s grasp and into an arm drag. He hit a quick dropkick, sending Ali to the outside. Ali pounded the mat in frustration. He told the crowd, and the announcers, to shut up.

Ali returned to the ring but found himself cornered. Mansoor chopped him. Ali stumbled out of the corner. The two battled onto the apron. Ali pulled at Mansoor’s feet, sending him crashing onto the edge of the ring. Mustafa tossed Mansoor into the barricade, then back in the ring. Ali climbed over Mansoor and settled into a Camel Clutch. Ali used his strength to stand and force Mansoor to break the hold. Ali jumped to the middle rope and leapt backwards onto Mansoor, hitting a Tornado DDT. He covered for a two count.

Ali tossed Mansoor to the corner and grounded him. He kicked him in the chest repeatedly, calling him a worthless loser. Mansoor caught a kick attempt and shoved his way out of the corner. He hit an inverted atomic drop and followed up with a big spinebuster. Ali begged off in the corner. Mansoor dropped him and began stomping. The referee nearly disqualified him, but Mansoor backed off. Ali shot out of the corner and got caught with a big clothesline.

Mansoor got caught with a kick from Ali. Mustafa climbed to the top rope for a 450, but Mansoor rolled out of the way. He dropped Ali, shot to the top rope, and hit a moonsault for a near fall. Ali turned the cover over into a Koji Clutch. Mansoor began to fade, but managed to drape his arm of the bottom rope in a last gasp effort. Ali climbed to the top rope again, with Mansoor still draped over the bottom rope. Ali went for a second 450, but Mansoor rolled out of the way. He hit a neckbreaker on Ali for a three count.

WINNER: Mansoor in 10:03

Ali attacked Mansoor from behind shortly after the bell. An unrecognizable music hit, and someone walked to the ring, dressed in a karate outfit and wearing a wrap over his entire face and head. Only the man’s eyes were visible. Ali looked on in confusion. Cole called it “one of the strangest things he’s ever seen.” The man looked around at the crowd. He peeled back his face covering. It was Saudi Arabian Olympic Silver Medalist, Tarek Hamdi. He kicked Ali in the face and helped Mansoor to his feet.

(LeClair’s Analysis: Fine match with a predictable outcome. This is more the style I think we’ve grown to expect out of the these Saudi shows – slow, house show pace to begin with a few big spots peppered in. Mansoor is still green, but he’s come along relatively nicely in a short amount of time. Ali worked well as the cowardly heel. I don’t think this feud has many legs, but it served its purpose here. I’m not familiar with Hamdi, but the crowd certainly was. They popped big at the sight of him, and seemed to appreciate the appearance. Like most things on these shows, it seemed to pander just a little too much.)