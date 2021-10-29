WWE Smackdown star set to challenge for NXT Championship in the UK

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Sami Zayn will challenge for the NXT Championship when WWE hits the road for an upcoming UK tour. The company announced that Zayn and Bron Breakker would face NXT Champion, Tommaso Ciampa, in a triple threat match on the tour.

You really don’t want to miss out on #WWELive in Liverpool, Leeds, Nottingham and Manchester, where the NXT Championship is on the line! 🏆 Specifically, a Triple Threat Match between @NXTCiampa, @bronbreakkerwwe and @SamiZayn. Tickets HERE https://t.co/4VWsVKi2vN pic.twitter.com/hlAwyqVTiu — WWE UK (@WWEUK) October 28, 2021

The match will take place in Liverpool, Leeds, Nottingham, and Manchester. Ciampa defeated Breakker for the NXT Championship at this week’s Halloween Havoc episode of NXT. Zayn is a former NXT Champion, but has been exclusively used on the WWE main roster since 2016.

CATCH-UP: Championships change hands at NXT Halloween Havoc