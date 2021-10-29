News Ticker

WWE Smackdown star set to challenge for NXT Championship in the UK

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

October 29, 2021

Tomasso Ciampa (photo credit Wade Keller © PWTorch)
Sami Zayn will challenge for the NXT Championship when WWE hits the road for an upcoming UK tour. The company announced that Zayn and Bron Breakker would face NXT Champion, Tommaso Ciampa, in a triple threat match on the tour.

The match will take place in Liverpool, Leeds, Nottingham, and Manchester. Ciampa defeated Breakker for the NXT Championship at this week’s Halloween Havoc episode of NXT. Zayn is a former NXT Champion, but has been exclusively used on the WWE main roster since 2016.

