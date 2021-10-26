Championships change hands at NXT Halloween Havoc

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Toxic Attraction now holds all the women’s division gold in NXT. During this week’s special Halloween Havoc episode of NXT, the newly formed group led by Mandy Rose secured the NXT Women’s Championship and NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship.

On the tag team side of things, Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne defeated Io Shirai & Zoey Stark and Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta in a ladder match to become the new NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions. Rose defeated Raquel Gonzalez to become the NXT Women’s Champion, her first championship of any kind in the WWE. During that match, Gonzalez was hit from behind with a shovel by a mysterious masked figure that has popped up on television throughout the last few weeks. The figure was revealed to be Dakota Kai. As Rose celebrated her win, Kai stood tall over Gonzalez.

Gonzalez won the NXT Women’s Championship at NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver over WrestleMania 37 weekend earlier this year. She held the championship for 202 days.

In the men’s division, Imperium defeated MSK to become the NXT Tag Team Champions.

