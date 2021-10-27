SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
Ring of Honor announced via social media on Wednesday that the company would be taking a hiatus from action beginning after the Final Battle PPV event in December.
ROH said that 2021 would culminate at Final Battle, but that they’d be taking the first quarter of 2022 to “work internally to reimagine ROH.” The announcement revealed that the company plan is to begin live events again in April of 2022 with Supercard of Honor.
The Wrestling Observer is reporting that all contracted talent in ROH won’t have their contracts renewed and that they can work wherever they’d like right away. The report indicates that ROH talent will be paid through the end of the year.
Hopefully they come back and thrive again, usually when a promotion goes on “hiatus” it doesn’t end up coming back. They must be struggling financially. The only time I can think of where there was a planned hiatus was when Eric Bischoff and his team of investors wanted to buy WCW and his plan was to put the company on hiatus for a few months and then re-launch it.