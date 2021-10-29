FREE PODCAST 10/28 – PWTorch Dailycast – Honor Speak: Maitland & McClelland talk ROH going on hiatus, ROH having an Honor Club special, Titus vs. Deppen, King & Dickinson vs. Gresham & Williams, Lethal vs. Homicide, Briscoes vs. Second Gear Crew from GCW, more (87 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland discuss all things in Ring of Honor including ROH announcing a hiatus after Final Battle until April 2022, ROH planning for an Honor Club special in November, a review of this week’s television show (a special Violence vs. Pure episode featuring Rhett Titus vs. Tony Deppen, Jonathan Gresham & Tracy Williams vs. Brody King & Chris Dickinson, and Jay Lethal vs. Homicide), discussion of ROH Week by Week and Women’s Wednesday, and a review of the Briscoes vs. the Second Gear Crew from GCW and Rok-C vs. Killer Kelly from New Texas Pro Wrestling. In the VIP portion, Chris and Justin discuss the ROH Women’s Division.

